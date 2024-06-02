Lexi Thompson thanks the fans on IG for their support in her final US Women’s Open Major

LPGA legend Lexi Thompson unfortunately missed the cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. Prior to the start of the tournament, Thompson announced that the 2024 LPGA season would be her last as she steps into retirement.

This week in Lanchester Country Club in Pensylvania, Lexi Thomspon played the last U.S. Women's Open of her career. Having first played at the Open at 12 years of age in 2007, she missed the half way cut this year to end the week early. Grateful for all the support from fans around the world, Thompson took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

She reposted a fan's Instagram story, thanking the family for coming out to the U.S. Women's Open to show support for her. The fan _ryan_nolan_ said:

" @lexi didn't have a great tournament and stuck around to sign everything, with a smile I might add. The boys were star struck. Thanks for everything Lexi! "

Lexi Thompson expresses her gratititude (Image via Insta Story)

Lexi Thompson's next start is scheduled to be at the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan from June 13 to 16. Following the event, she will seek to add the second Major title to her name at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship from June 20 to 23 at Sahalee Country Club.

Lexi Thompson retirement announcement

Lexi Thompson revealed via an Instagram post about her decision to step down from professional golf. With the season ending in December, the LPGA star's 2024 season will be her last.

In her post, Thompson read out a letter she wrote to the game of golf. With a heavy heart, she thanked her fans and family on and off the golf course. She said playing competively for years has caused mental health issues and she looks forward to "inspiring the next generation of golfers."

The LPGA star started competing on the tour when she was just 15 years old. With 11 titles and a Major Championship victory under her belt, Thompson said:

" I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo. I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And, of course, I look forward to a little time for myself."