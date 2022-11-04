"Like I drank way more in college” - Collin Morikawa opens up on why he had a bad year on the field

Collin Morikawa is known for starting his career with 22 consecutive made cuts, placing him right behind legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who had a 25-cut streak. Morikawa, a five-time PGA Tour winner, spent three weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the world.

However, he hasn't won a golf tournament for almost a year now, and recently, in an interview, Collin threw out the theory about his depleting career, as reported by Golf Digest.

Ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, Collin said:

"To be honest, I think it's just getting old. I mean, man, like I, drank way more in college than I ever do now, but apparently, when you get older, your body just moves differently."

He went on to say :

"I still feel great, like everything feels great, everything moves great, but it's just not as clean as it was. And the maintenance I have to do now is just a little bit more. It doesn't mean I need to do anything crazy, I'm not changing anything really. It's just getting my body to where I need it to be.”

The last time Collin celebrated his victory was in November 2021. He won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Since then, Morikawa has finished in the top five in a few championships, while at the Genesis Invitational, he clinched the runner-up position.

He missed the cuts at the PGA Championship held in St Andrews ,and dropped down the world rankings. His unsteady performance pressures him to perform better at the upcoming championships.

Collin Morikawa's Early and Professinal Life

Collin Morikawa was born on February 6, 1997 to Debbie and Blaine Morikawa, who ran a commercial laundry business in Los Angeles. He and his younger sibling, Garrett (who is 17 now), preferred soccer over golf. They spent their worry-free childhood in La Canada Flintridge.

Collin grew up in a well-established family, and he never had to think about 'what they will have for dinner.' His family often traveled to Hawaii for vacations. He developed an interest in golf while attending school.

Collin Morikawa (image credit: PGA Tour)

Moriwaki won five championships during his collegiate career from 2015 to 2019. He also played for the winning team in the Walker Cup 2017.

Collin made his professional debut at the 2019 RBC Canadian Cup and tied for 14th place. The following year, his excellent performances on the greens secured his position on the PGA Tour for the 2019-20 season.

However, Collin missed his first cut on the PGA Tour. In July 2020, he won his second PGA Tour title at the Workday Charity Open.

Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship, was ranked as the top golfer in the World Amateur Rankings. He spent three weeks on the top.

Collin, who finished third at the Olympic Games, won the 2021 Open Championship at the Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent. He also played for the US team at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

