List of golfers to have qualified for the 2023 US Open in Los Angeles

The 2023 US Open is less than two weeks away. The tournament will take place at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. A total of 156 players will take the field in the third major of the season.
The 123rd edition of the US Open will be played at Los Angeles Golf Club, which is making its major debut. Interestingly, the organizers received a record 10,187 applications for the upcoming tournament, before they closed the registration window in April 2023.
The local qualifying events started back in May 2023. The 109 local qualifying events will eventually lead to 12 Final Qualifying events, out of them nine will be held in the US on June 5.
The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka are set to be part of the tournament. Apart from them, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and many others have also qualified for the tournament.
The Masters Low Amateur Sam Bennett and the PGA Championship Low Club professional Michael Block will also be competing at the 2023 US Open in Los Angeles County Club.
Who are the players qualified for the 2023 US Open?
A total of 103 players have qualified as of June 5 for the 2023 US Open. The remaining 53 slots will be filled in the coming days. Here are the names of the qualified golfers for the upcoming major tournament:
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett
- Fred Biondi (a)
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr (a)
- Gunn Charoenkul, FQ
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jens Dantorp, FQ
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Alejandro Del Rey, FQ
- Wenyi Ding (a)
- Austin Eckroat, FQ
- Harris English
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
- Tony Finau
- Ross Fisher, FQ
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia, FQ
- Deon Germishuys, FQ
- Brent Grant, FQ
- Adam Hadwin
- Paul Haley II, FQ
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey, FQ
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa, FQ
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom (Joohyung) Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Thirston Lawrence
- Hank Lebioda, FQ
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matthew McClean (a)
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Ryutaro Nagano, FQ
- Joaquin Niemann
- Wilco Nienaber, FQ
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon, FQ
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Poltgieter (a)
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Cameron Smith
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Suh
- Jordan Smith
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Roger Sloan, FQ
- Jordan Spieth
- Jacob Solomon, FQ
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young, FQ
Interestingly, the top 60 golfers (as of June 12) in the OWGR will also get direct exemptions into the tournament. The list of the entire field for the 2023 US Open will be updated once all the slots are filled.