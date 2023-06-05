List of golfers to have qualified for the 2023 US Open in Los Angeles

The 2023 US Open is less than two weeks away. The tournament will take place at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. A total of 156 players will take the field in the third major of the season.

The 123rd edition of the US Open will be played at Los Angeles Golf Club, which is making its major debut. Interestingly, the organizers received a record 10,187 applications for the upcoming tournament, before they closed the registration window in April 2023.

The local qualifying events started back in May 2023. The 109 local qualifying events will eventually lead to 12 Final Qualifying events, out of them nine will be held in the US on June 5.

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka are set to be part of the tournament. Apart from them, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and many others have also qualified for the tournament.

The Masters Low Amateur Sam Bennett and the PGA Championship Low Club professional Michael Block will also be competing at the 2023 US Open in Los Angeles County Club.

Who are the players qualified for the 2023 US Open?

A total of 103 players have qualified as of June 5 for the 2023 US Open. The remaining 53 slots will be filled in the coming days. Here are the names of the qualified golfers for the upcoming major tournament:

Abraham Ancer

Sam Bennett

Fred Biondi (a)

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr (a)

Gunn Charoenkul, FQ

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jens Dantorp, FQ

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Alejandro Del Rey, FQ

Wenyi Ding (a)

Austin Eckroat, FQ

Harris English

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

Tony Finau

Ross Fisher, FQ

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia, FQ

Deon Germishuys, FQ

Brent Grant, FQ

Adam Hadwin

Paul Haley II, FQ

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

David Horsey, FQ

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa, FQ

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom (Joohyung) Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Thirston Lawrence

Hank Lebioda, FQ

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matthew McClean (a)

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Ryutaro Nagano, FQ

Joaquin Niemann

Wilco Nienaber, FQ

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon, FQ

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Poltgieter (a)

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Jordan Smith

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Roger Sloan, FQ

Jordan Spieth

Jacob Solomon, FQ

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young, FQ

Interestingly, the top 60 golfers (as of June 12) in the OWGR will also get direct exemptions into the tournament. The list of the entire field for the 2023 US Open will be updated once all the slots are filled.

Poll : 0 votes