List of Top 11 Open Championship silver medal winners over the last 20 years

The renowned silver medal of the Open Championship has been a valued award in amateur golf, granted to the leading amateur golfer who makes the cut in the game's oldest Major. This prestigious honor has been gained by an incredible group of exceptional golfers over the last 20 years, leaving their imprint on the sport's history.

1. Frank Stranahan

Starting off the list is Frank Stranahan, an American golfing legend, who made history by winning the silver medal four times during its early years. His victories came at Royal St. George's in 1949, Royal Troon in 1950, Royal Portrush in 1951, and Carnoustie in 1953.

2. Michael Bonallack

During his brilliant career, British great Michael Bonallack, widely considered one of the best amateur golfers, won the silver medal twice. He won at Carnoustie in 1968 and again at Royal Birkdale in 1971.

3. Peter McEvoy

Peter McEvoy demonstrated his talent by winning back-to-back silver medals at St. Andrews in 1978 and Royal Lytham in 1979. McEvoy later led the United Kingdom and Ireland to their first back-to-back Walker Cup titles in 1999 and 2001.

4. Hal Sutton

The American golfer Hal Sutton won the silver medal at the 1981 Open Championship at Royal St George's when he was only 23 years old. This accomplishment paved the way for Sutton's career, as he went on to win his only Major Championship two years later at the PGA Championship.

5. Jose Maria Olazabal

Jose Maria Olazabal made history in 1985 when he became the first and only amateur to earn all of the R&A medals available at the time, including the silver medal. His victory at Royal St. George's in the Open Championship was pivotal in pushing him to a great professional career that included 30 victories, including two Green Jackets at the Masters.

6. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at the Open in 1996 (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods, then 20, made a memorable impression in 1996 by finishing three-under par overall at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, capturing the silver medal and securing his third-consecutive US Amateur victory. This was only the beginning of the golfing legend's amazing journey.

7. Justin Rose

At the 1998 Open Championship, Justin Rose, then 17, stole the show by holing his third shot on the 72nd hole, securing the silver medal and finishing in a tie for fourth place overall. Rose's career began with ups and downs, but he went on to win notable titles, including the 2013 US Open and the 2016 Olympic Golf competition.

8. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy made his Major debut at the 2007 Open Championship at the age of 18. He stunned everyone by shooting the only bogey-free round on day one, and he went on to win the silver medal at Carnoustie. Seven years later, at Royal Liverpool, the Northern Irishman would lift the Claret Jug.

9. Chris Wood

Chris Woods at the 137th Open Championship 2008 (Image via Getty)

Chris Wood of England joined the list of silver medal winners at Royal Birkdale in 2008, finishing in a tie for fifth place. In his professional career, he had significant results, including a tie for third place at the Open Championship in his first year as a pro.

10. Matteo Manassero

Italian golfer Matteo Manassero, who was only 16 years old, was awarded the silver medal in 2009. He was the youngest amateur to ever receive this award. He finished with a final-round 69, leaving an indelible mark on the golfing world.

11. Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick demonstrated his talent at Muirfield in 2013, finishing as the low amateur and tying for 44th overall. He's had a tremendous career since then, winning eight DP World Tour championships, including a thrilling maiden Major at the 2022 US Open.

These talented amateurs have left an indelible impression on The Open Championship, establishing a lasting legacy in the sport's history. Their paths from the silver medal to professional success continue to inspire the next generation of players, preserving the Major's history of excellence.