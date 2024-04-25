LIV Golf Adelaide 2024: Tee times and pairings for Round 1 explored

LIV Golf returns to Australia for its next event. Last season, LIV Golf Adelaide was a resounding success. Talor Gooch is back to defend his title, and in the opening round, the Smash GC star is partnered with his friend, Jason Kokrak.

Cameron Smith will start the opening round with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia on the first hole. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson have paired together. Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson will tee off at the fourth hole.

LIV Golf Adelaide pairings and more

In the opening round of LIV Golf Adelaide, 39 players will tee off with their grouped and paired mates.

Tee-off timings - 11:15 am local/ 10:15 pm ET

Group 1: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

Group 2: Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Bubba Watson

Group 3: Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Bryson DeChambeau

Group 4: Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood

Group 5: Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

Group 6: Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

Group 7: Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez

Group 8: Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree

Group 9: Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent

Group 10: Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert

Group 11: Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Group 12: Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Group 13: Dean Burmester, Charles Schwartzel, Brendan Grace

Group 14: Thomas Pieters, Matthe Wolff, Pete Uihlein

Group 15: Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 16: Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja, Richard Bland

Group 17: Anthony Kim, Sam Horsfield, Hudson Swafford

Group 18: Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka

The pairings for Round 2 and Round 3 are not announced yet.

Hometown favorite and top-ranked golfer, Cameron Smith, is undoubtedly at the pinnacle of the tournament.

Joaquin Niemann, a highly talented Chilean golfer, will compete for yet another title. He won at Mayakoba and Jeddah, as well as the DP World Tour's Australian Open 2023, and enjoys playing in Australia.

Last year, Gooch's sizzling streak began at the Grange Golf Club. By Saturday, the Oklahoma resident had reached LIV's 36-hole record of 20 under par. Talor Gooch appears to be in stronger form this year, better than last year to perform at the LIV Golf Adelaide.

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC is currently leading the league by 26 points over Legion, which has 78. The captain ranks seventh on the season-long rankings, finishing in the top 10 in all events following Mayakoba.