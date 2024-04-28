LIV Golf Adelaide sees record viewership of over 90,000; still falls short of PGA Tour stats

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide saw a record 94,000 fans in Australia's Grange Golf Club over three rounds.

LIV Golf organizers launched additional tickets for this year's event to surpass last year's 90,000 attendees. People from over 30 different countries attended the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide with over 40% of ticket buyers from out of state.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a press release:

"I want to thank the Australian fans and those who travelled afar to be in Adelaide. For decades, I was blessed to play in front of so many who supported Australian golf and now, by bringing LIV Golf to Australia, the country has clearly embraced our league and what it represents: team golf – a new and needed product that is delivering for the sport’s future. Thank you, Adelaide, Australia, and all those who played a part in this tremendous week. See you all next year.”

LIV Golf launched a concept similar to the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the 2024 edition in Adelaide. The Saudi-based league nicknamed the 12th hole — the 'Watering Hole' of the Grange Golf Club — as the 'party hole.'

Stadiums similar to those at the Waste Management Phoenix Open were built around the hole to give players the experience of a lifetime as players walked out to a song of their choice played by a live DJ.

The PGA Tour's most-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, has seen around 500,000-800,000 fans in attendance in each edition over the last five years, as per NUCLR Golf. The LIV Golf's record set in Australia doesn't come close to the PGA Tour spectators as the Saudi-backed tour aims to become the dominant force in the golfing world.

A brief look at the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide Team Playoff

The 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide saw the league's first every-team playoff in 28 tournaments since its inception in 2022.

The all-Australian team Ripper GC beat Stinger GC on the second playoff hole to win the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club in Australia.

Cameron Smith's Ripper GC and Stinger GC shot their team record and were tied for 53-under. The playoff resulted in both captains Smith and Louis Oosthuizen choosing one teammate each. Smith picked Marc Leishman and Dean Burmester accompanied Oosthuizen.

The Stinger GC pair missed birdie putts on the first and second playoff holes leading the Aussies to take the title. HyFlyers GC's Brendan Steele took the individual title carding a final round 68 to finish 18 under 198. Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen followed at 17-under.