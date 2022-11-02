LIV Golf aims to lure more big names, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay could be on the move

The first edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series came to a close this weekend, but rumors of more top players joining the controversial league have not slowed down.

The Saudi-backed league aims to strengthen its field for next season by luring more top players with high signing amounts and prize money purses.

On that note, as per a report by The Guardian, World no. 4, Patrick Cantlay, and World no. 6, Xander Schauffele headline the latest group targeted by LIV Golf.

While LIV Golf President Atul Khosla refused to reveal specific names, he confirmed that they are in progress to showcase the 2023 rooster by the end of November.

Unlike the eight-event format that followed this year, LIV Golf will stage 14 events next season with an emphasis on team competition. In the next season, players will compete for a $405 million prize money purse. This is an escalation of $150 million as compared to the $255 million prize money purse offered this season.

"We are in the middle of the discussions," Khosla said while referring to new signings.

"We are going to get it done this year. We want the teams locked in by the New Year. It will play itself out over the next couple of months,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Mito Pereira, who is currently ranked 45th in the world, and Thomas Pieters, ranked 37th in the world, are the two players in the group with a probable shift to LIV Golf. However, Cantlay and Schauffele are the most potential targets and if LIV manages to have them on board, it would be a major blow for the rival PGA Tour.

Flushing It @flushingitgolf The Cantlay and Xander to LIV rumours are really strong in Miami, plus a potential 2 other top 20 players and others. LIV needs more depth next season and it sounds like it’s coming… The Cantlay and Xander to LIV rumours are really strong in Miami, plus a potential 2 other top 20 players and others. LIV needs more depth next season and it sounds like it’s coming…

While Cantlay is an eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2021 FedEx Cup Champion, Schauffele is a seven-time PGA Tour winner. Consequently, if they happen to join the controversial league, they will be suspended from the PGA Tour and Rhyders Cup.

Earlier, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith were some of the best players on the PGA Tour, who joined the controversial league.

LIV Golf working hard to sign up broadcast deals for the next season

Despite its unique format and attractive player field, the LIV series coverage was restricted to its own website and YouTube channel. This affected its viewership significantly. However, the team is now working to crack up a television broadcast deal for the league and get more sponsors and corporate partners on board.

On that note, Khosla said:

“On the US front, we are back and forth with a few different network.”

He continued by saying:

“I feel good about where we are but we have work to do over the next couple of months. We think we are providing an incredible commercial product. These are not six-month or one-year deals, if a TV network is getting behind this it’s for multiple years.

"We have got to start commercialising the product. We have got to get on TV, we have to get corporate partners. These are milestones that we need to hit."

Khosla also spoke about LIV events not being a part of the Official World Golf Rankings. He said:

“We believe we deserve the points. Clearly, including with our alliance with the Mena Tour, we absolutely deserve the points."

LIV Golf Latest @LIVGolfLatest



eu.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/2… Greg Norman: "As we look into 2023 and beyond, knowing the energy and enthusiasm that these guys have for the franchise, for their team, for what they're doing, next year is just going to be explosive." Greg Norman: "As we look into 2023 and beyond, knowing the energy and enthusiasm that these guys have for the franchise, for their team, for what they're doing, next year is just going to be explosive." eu.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/2…

With new signings, broadcast deals, an increased prize money purse and an extended 14 event series with a focus on team competition, the next season of LIV Golf looks set to come up with some significant and exciting changes. The next edition is reportedly set to begin in February next year

Poll : 0 votes