LIV Golf announces partnership with New Era Cap as the official Cap Sponsor

LIV Golf has announced the New Era Cap as the brand new cap for the LIV Golf League. LIV Golf and New Era Cap signed an agreement that will showcase LIV Golf players wearing New Era Cup products at all LIV Golf tournaments.

Monica Fee, LIV Golf Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships, said they are proud to join forces with an iconic brand like New Era Cap as the Official Cap of LIV.

“We are thrilled to add LIV Golf as an official league license partner, With LIV’s worldwide consumer following, and commitment to innovation and fan engagement, this opportunity aligns with our company’s focus on global expansion through authentic partnerships rooted in sport, culture and fashion,” said Chris Koch, the New Era Cap Chief Executive Officer.

LIV Golf multi-year global partnership

Just a year ago, LIV Golf was a fringe tour that drew elite players from the PGA Tour; now it has global partnerships that influence the direction of the league.

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three

LIV Golf announced its first multi-year partnership deal with Stuburt, a British clothing company. Under the multi-year agreement, fans worldwide will be able to purchase personalised golf apparel and accessories with the team's logo online, in stores, and at LIV events at the beginning of summer 2024.

Later on, it signed agreements with brands such as Corpay as the official Corporate FX Provider, streaming platform Caffeine to drive live coverage for viewing, JCB as presenting partner and Majesticks GC as the official travel partner.

LIV Golf's new partner, the New Era Cap

New Era Cap is a sports and lifestyle brand known for its association with sports, athletics and fashion, including clothing and other products for men, women and children.

The company has established official partnerships with Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. It is widely renowned for its expertise in the headwear industry.

The New Era Cap is also the go-to headwear for many international sports, such as Formula 1 racing, English Premier League soccer, the Australian Open tennis tournament and the Ryder Cup golf tournament.

