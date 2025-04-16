LIV Golf Chicago early bird tickets come with an exciting offer

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of LIV Golf posted an exclusive offer on its story for its upcoming LIV Golf event in Chicago in August of this year. LIV Golf's 2024 Individual Championship was held in September of last year in Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, which is where this year's tournament in Chicago will be held as well.

LIV Golf Chicago 2025 will be held from August 8-10 of this year. As posted on LIV Golf's official Instagram account's story, if you buy tickets for LIV Golf Chicago now, you could get 25% off.

"Chicago! Tickets are live - get 25% off with Early Bird pricing (golf swing emoji)," the caption reads on LIV Golf's Instagram story post.

Tickets for the event are relatively affordable. By clicking on the link on their Instagram story post, you can see the prices for single-day tickets, as well as tickets for a three-day pass for all of the tournament rounds.

The three-day pass for all of the tournament rounds is only $78.75, 25% down from the original price of $105. Single-day tickets for the first round on Friday, August 8, are only $29.25, down from the original price of $39.

Single-day tickets for round two on Saturday, August 9, are $36, down from $48. Single-day tickets for the final round on Sunday, August 10, are $32.25, down from $43.

What is LIV Golf's upcoming schedule?

LIV Golf will play its first post-Masters event at the end of April at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico. LIV Golf Mexico will be played from April 25-27. The iconic course in Mexico City was established in 1921 and in the past, hosted the now-defunct WGC Mexico Championship four times from 2017-2020.

LIV Golf will return to Asia in May, with LIV Golf Korea taking place from May 2-4 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea. The course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup, which saw the United States defeat the International Team by a single point.

After LIV Golf Korea, the league will take a month off before its next event, LIV Golf DC in the Washington D.C. area from June 6-8. The tournament will be played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The course has hosted the Presidents Cup four times, most recently in 2005, with the Americans having won all four tournaments.

At the end of June, LIV Golf will head to Texas. LIV Golf Dallas will be played from June 27-29 at Maridoe Golf Club. LIV Golf Dallas was also played at Maridoe Golf Club in 2024.

LIV Golf will head to Europe in July for LIV Golf Spain and LIV Golf UK. LIV Golf Spain will be played from July 11-13 at the Real Club Valderrama. LIV Golf UK will be played from July 25-27 at JCB Golf & Country Club in Great Britain.

After LIV Golf UK, the league will head to Chicago for its next event in August,

