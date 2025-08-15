LIV Golf Indianapolis Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

LIV Golf is in Westfield this week for LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025, the next event on the league's schedule. The event will take place from Friday, August 15, to Sunday, August 17, at The Club at Chatham Hills.

Ad

The first round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 will begin on Friday at 12:05 p.m. ET. Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC), and Dean Burmester (Stinger GC) will be in the featured group from the first hole. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), and Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) will also begin from the first hole, but at 12:16 p.m. ET.

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC), and Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) is another group to begin at 12:16 p.m. ET from the tenth tee.

Ad

Trending

Tee time details for the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Indianapolis Round 1 (Shotgun Start: 12:05 pm ET):

Hole 1

Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC)

Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Hole 1 (12:16 pm)

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Hole 2

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC)

Ad

Hole 3

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC)

Brendan Steele (Hyflyers GC)

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

Hole 4

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Andy Ogletree (Hyflyers GC)

Hole 5

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Hole 6

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

David Puig (Fireballs GC)

Hole 7

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

Harold Varner III (4 Aces GC)

Hole 8

Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks)

Anthony Kim (Wild Card)

Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC)

Ad

Hole 10 (12:16 pm)

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC)

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Hole 10

Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC)

Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII)

Hole 11

Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

Chieh-Po Lee (Wild Card)

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 12

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC)

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Hole 13

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks)

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC)

Hole 14

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC)

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Ad

Hole 15

Cameron Tringale (Hyflyers GC)

Richard Bland (Cleeks)

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Hole 16

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Phil Mickelson (Hyflyers GC)

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Hole 17

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)

Thomas Pieters (4 Aces GC)

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More