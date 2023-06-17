“LIV Golf just lowered their offer” – Fans react to Justin Thomas crashing out of the US Open 2023 after shooting an 81

Professional golfer Justin Thomas was disqualified from the US Open 2023 after shooting an 81 on the second day. Thomas himself acknowledged his dissatisfaction, calling it the "lowest" point of his career. He humbly accepted the result, recognizing the need to learn from the experience and improve his game.

With a total score of T152, Thomas missed the cut by 12 strokes. As word of Thomas's difficulties spread, social media platforms were swamped with replies from fans and golf lovers all around the world.

In response to his performance, Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions, with many expressing shock and disappointment.

"LIV Golf just lowered their offer"

Thomas expressed their determination to find a way to get better and emphasized the upcoming British Open as an opportunity to turn things around.

“I’ll figure it out. I have another major left. If I go win the British Open, nobody even remembers that I’ve missed the cut by a zillion here, so I’ve just got to find a way to get better and learn from this, and if I can, I don’t have to look at this week as a total failure.” said Justin Thomas.

He viewed the setback as a chance to grow and remained optimistic, stating that a victory in the British Open would overshadow his struggles at the US Open. Thomas's resolve and positive mindset showcased his commitment to continuous improvement and his belief in overcoming challenges in the world of professional golf.

"Respectfully this guy is an average pro golfer. He had a good run. That is over."

Cosmatics @Cosmatics @NUCLRGOLF Respectfully this guy is an average pro golfer. He had a good run. That is over.

Mark Meddings @MeddingsMark1 @NUCLRGOLF Golf is a brutal game filled with disappointments and how you respond to them is what matters most

The remark conveys the belief that, despite his earlier triumphs, Justin Thomas is currently considered an average professional golfer. The disappointing performance at the 2023 US Open made this fan assume that Thomas' peak had passed him by. While opinions may differ, this Twitter user's reply exemplifies the wide spectrum of fan perspectives on Thomas' current place in professional golf.

John Wayne @Mr_Wayne1964 @NUCLRGOLF My game too is humiliating and embarrassing. I continue to play anyway

"He’s still one of the top players regardless, have no doubt he figures it out. Everyone that plays golf at high levels amateur and pro have these low times. You are right there but just have a hard time of putting consistent swings in play."

Miller @bmillergmc @NUCLRGOLF He's still one of the top players regardless, have no doubt he figures it out. Everyone that plays golf at high levels amateur and pro have these low times. You are right there but just have a hard time of putting consistent swings in play

This comment demonstrates constant support for Justin Thomas, emphasizing that even the best players go through ups and downs in their careers. The supporter feels Thomas has the ability to recover from his poor performance and restore his form. It recognizes the difficulties of maintaining consistency in golf while being positive about Thomas' future success.

Justin Thomas at US Open 2023

Justin Thomas's performance at the US Open 2023 was below par, as he missed the cut with a score of +11 and finished at +14 overall. It was an unexpected result for the gifted golfer, who is known for his consistent and competitive play. Throughout the competition, Thomas struggled to find his rhythm, encountering obstacles that kept him from displaying his entire abilities.

