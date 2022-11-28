Create

LIV Golf Payout 2022: How much was each golfer paid in 2022 season?

4Aces GC winner of LIV Golf inaugural Season (Image via Golf)

The rebel LIV Golf series concluded its finale in October 2022. The controversial series, with a purse of more than $225 million, has seven regular-season events with around 68 players and 12 teams.

In the finale, 4Aces GC won the championship and took home $16 million, while Dustin Johnson earned the highest amount, north of $30 million.

LIV Golf Payout 2022: Individual Winnings

  1. Dustin Johnson – $35,637,767
  2. Branden Grace – $16,634,666
  3. Peter Uihlein – $12,814,786
  4. Patrick Reed – $12,210,714
  5. Talor Gooch – $10,374,500
  6. Brooks Koepka – $8,276,100
  7. Charl Schwartzel – $8,135,000
  8. Pat Perez – $8,023,500
  9. Cam Smith – $7,378,500
  10. Eugenio Chacarra – $6,932,000
  11. Carlos Ortiz – $6,135,314
  12. Sergio Garcia – $6,128,786
  13. Henrik Stenson – $5,566,000
  14. Louis Oosthuizen – $5,395,167
  15. Joaquin Niemann – $4,524,286
  16. Matthew Wolff – $4,226,167
  17. Paul Casey – $4,543,367
  18. Hennie du Plessis – $4,530,000
  19. Abraham Ancer – $4,445,500
  20. Chase Koepka – $4,328,964
  21. Lee Westwood – $4,272,914
  22. Anirban Lahiri – $4,226,000
  23. Jason Kokrak – $3,959,500
  24. Richard Bland – $3,545,833
  25. Sam Horsfield – $3,534,000
  26. Bryson DeChambeau – $3,511,750
  27. . Matt Jones – $3,404,700
  28. Wade Ormsby – $3,069,500
  29. Ian Poulter – $3,003,333
  30. Charles Howell III – $2,995,333
  31. Marc Leishman – $2,968,000
  32. Laurie Canter – $2,906,950
  33. Sihwan Kim – $2,382,000
  34. Graeme McDowell – $2,373,381
  35. James Piot – $1,936,000
  36. Kevin Na – $1,914,286
  37. Martin Kaymer – $1,911,800
  38. PhacharaKhongwatmai – $1,858,333
  39. Bernd Wiesberger – $1,843,500
  40. Phil Mickelson – $1,825,350
  41. Turk Pettit – $1,691,000
  42. Justin Harding – $1,319,167
  43. Scott Vincent – $1,498,700
  44. Harold Varner III – $1,457,500
  45. Jinichiro Kozuma – $1,205,000
  46. SadomKaewkanjana – $1,312,286
  47. Jediah Morgan – $1,395,000
  48. Adrian Otaegui – $1,294,500
  49. Hudson Swafford – $1,241,000
  50. Shaun Norris – $1,006,000
  51. Cameron Tringale – $1,091,200
  52. Shergo Al Kurdi – $1,044,000
  53. Travis Smyth – $846,000
  54. Hideto Tanihara – $752,600
  55. Oliver Bekker – $737,500
  56. Ryosuke Kinoshita – $624,000
  57. Yuki Inamori – $501,000
  58. David Puig – $405,000
  59. Ian Snyman – $316,000
  60. Pablo Larrazabal – $315,000
  61. Blake Windred – $263,000
  62. Itthipat Buranatanyarat – $249,000
  63. JC Ritchie – $226,000
  64. Viraj Madappa – $154,000
  65. Kevin Yuan – $146,000
  66. Oliver Fisher – $136,000
  67. RatchanonChantananuwat – $136,000
  68. Andy Ogletree – $120,000

LIV Golf Payout 2022: Team Winnings

1) 4Aces GC: $16 Million

  • Players: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez

2. Smash GC: $11,500,000

  • Players: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak

3. Fireballs GC: $9,500,000

  • Players: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

4. Stinger GC : $8,500,000

  • Players: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis

5. Punch GC: $8,250,000

  • Players: Cameron Smith, Mark Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones

6. Crushers GC: $8,000,000

  • Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

7. Majesticks GC: $5,500,000

  • Players: Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

8. Cleeks GC: $3,500,000

  • Players: Shergo Al Kurdi, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter

9. Hy Flyers GC: $1,250,000

  • Players: Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

10=. Niblicks GC: $1 million

  • Players: Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit

10=. Iron Heads GC: $1 million

  • Players: Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

10=. Torque GC: $1 million

  • Players: Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jed Morgan

