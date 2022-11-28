LIV Golf Payout 2022: How much was each golfer paid in 2022 season?

The rebel LIV Golf series concluded its finale in October 2022. The controversial series, with a purse of more than $225 million, has seven regular-season events with around 68 players and 12 teams.

In the finale, 4Aces GC won the championship and took home $16 million, while Dustin Johnson earned the highest amount, north of $30 million.

LIV Golf Payout 2022: Individual Winnings

Dustin Johnson – $35,637,767 Branden Grace – $16,634,666 Peter Uihlein – $12,814,786 Patrick Reed – $12,210,714 Talor Gooch – $10,374,500 Brooks Koepka – $8,276,100 Charl Schwartzel – $8,135,000 Pat Perez – $8,023,500 Cam Smith – $7,378,500 Eugenio Chacarra – $6,932,000 Carlos Ortiz – $6,135,314 Sergio Garcia – $6,128,786 Henrik Stenson – $5,566,000 Louis Oosthuizen – $5,395,167 Joaquin Niemann – $4,524,286 Matthew Wolff – $4,226,167 Paul Casey – $4,543,367 Hennie du Plessis – $4,530,000 Abraham Ancer – $4,445,500 Chase Koepka – $4,328,964 Lee Westwood – $4,272,914 Anirban Lahiri – $4,226,000 Jason Kokrak – $3,959,500 Richard Bland – $3,545,833 Sam Horsfield – $3,534,000 Bryson DeChambeau – $3,511,750 . Matt Jones – $3,404,700 Wade Ormsby – $3,069,500 Ian Poulter – $3,003,333 Charles Howell III – $2,995,333 Marc Leishman – $2,968,000 Laurie Canter – $2,906,950 Sihwan Kim – $2,382,000 Graeme McDowell – $2,373,381 James Piot – $1,936,000 Kevin Na – $1,914,286 Martin Kaymer – $1,911,800 PhacharaKhongwatmai – $1,858,333 Bernd Wiesberger – $1,843,500 Phil Mickelson – $1,825,350 Turk Pettit – $1,691,000 Justin Harding – $1,319,167 Scott Vincent – $1,498,700 Harold Varner III – $1,457,500 Jinichiro Kozuma – $1,205,000 SadomKaewkanjana – $1,312,286 Jediah Morgan – $1,395,000 Adrian Otaegui – $1,294,500 Hudson Swafford – $1,241,000 Shaun Norris – $1,006,000 Cameron Tringale – $1,091,200 Shergo Al Kurdi – $1,044,000 Travis Smyth – $846,000 Hideto Tanihara – $752,600 Oliver Bekker – $737,500 Ryosuke Kinoshita – $624,000 Yuki Inamori – $501,000 David Puig – $405,000 Ian Snyman – $316,000 Pablo Larrazabal – $315,000 Blake Windred – $263,000 Itthipat Buranatanyarat – $249,000 JC Ritchie – $226,000 Viraj Madappa – $154,000 Kevin Yuan – $146,000 Oliver Fisher – $136,000 RatchanonChantananuwat – $136,000 Andy Ogletree – $120,000

LIV Golf Payout 2022: Team Winnings

1) 4Aces GC: $16 Million

Players: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez

2. Smash GC: $11,500,000

Players: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak

3. Fireballs GC: $9,500,000

Players: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

4. Stinger GC : $8,500,000

Players: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis

5. Punch GC: $8,250,000

Players: Cameron Smith, Mark Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones

6. Crushers GC: $8,000,000

Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

7. Majesticks GC: $5,500,000

Players: Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

8. Cleeks GC: $3,500,000

Players: Shergo Al Kurdi, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter

9. Hy Flyers GC: $1,250,000

Players: Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

10=. Niblicks GC: $1 million

Players: Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit

10=. Iron Heads GC: $1 million

Players: Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

10=. Torque GC: $1 million

Players: Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jed Morgan

