LIV Golf Payout 2022: How much was each golfer paid in 2022 season?

The rebel LIV Golf series concluded its finale in October 2022. The controversial series, with a purse of more than $225 million, has seven regular-season events with around 68 players and 12 teams.
In the finale, 4Aces GC won the championship and took home $16 million, while Dustin Johnson earned the highest amount, north of $30 million.
LIV Golf Payout 2022: Individual Winnings
- Dustin Johnson – $35,637,767
- Branden Grace – $16,634,666
- Peter Uihlein – $12,814,786
- Patrick Reed – $12,210,714
- Talor Gooch – $10,374,500
- Brooks Koepka – $8,276,100
- Charl Schwartzel – $8,135,000
- Pat Perez – $8,023,500
- Cam Smith – $7,378,500
- Eugenio Chacarra – $6,932,000
- Carlos Ortiz – $6,135,314
- Sergio Garcia – $6,128,786
- Henrik Stenson – $5,566,000
- Louis Oosthuizen – $5,395,167
- Joaquin Niemann – $4,524,286
- Matthew Wolff – $4,226,167
- Paul Casey – $4,543,367
- Hennie du Plessis – $4,530,000
- Abraham Ancer – $4,445,500
- Chase Koepka – $4,328,964
- Lee Westwood – $4,272,914
- Anirban Lahiri – $4,226,000
- Jason Kokrak – $3,959,500
- Richard Bland – $3,545,833
- Sam Horsfield – $3,534,000
- Bryson DeChambeau – $3,511,750
- . Matt Jones – $3,404,700
- Wade Ormsby – $3,069,500
- Ian Poulter – $3,003,333
- Charles Howell III – $2,995,333
- Marc Leishman – $2,968,000
- Laurie Canter – $2,906,950
- Sihwan Kim – $2,382,000
- Graeme McDowell – $2,373,381
- James Piot – $1,936,000
- Kevin Na – $1,914,286
- Martin Kaymer – $1,911,800
- PhacharaKhongwatmai – $1,858,333
- Bernd Wiesberger – $1,843,500
- Phil Mickelson – $1,825,350
- Turk Pettit – $1,691,000
- Justin Harding – $1,319,167
- Scott Vincent – $1,498,700
- Harold Varner III – $1,457,500
- Jinichiro Kozuma – $1,205,000
- SadomKaewkanjana – $1,312,286
- Jediah Morgan – $1,395,000
- Adrian Otaegui – $1,294,500
- Hudson Swafford – $1,241,000
- Shaun Norris – $1,006,000
- Cameron Tringale – $1,091,200
- Shergo Al Kurdi – $1,044,000
- Travis Smyth – $846,000
- Hideto Tanihara – $752,600
- Oliver Bekker – $737,500
- Ryosuke Kinoshita – $624,000
- Yuki Inamori – $501,000
- David Puig – $405,000
- Ian Snyman – $316,000
- Pablo Larrazabal – $315,000
- Blake Windred – $263,000
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat – $249,000
- JC Ritchie – $226,000
- Viraj Madappa – $154,000
- Kevin Yuan – $146,000
- Oliver Fisher – $136,000
- RatchanonChantananuwat – $136,000
- Andy Ogletree – $120,000
LIV Golf Payout 2022: Team Winnings
1) 4Aces GC: $16 Million
- Players: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez
2. Smash GC: $11,500,000
- Players: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak
3. Fireballs GC: $9,500,000
- Players: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
4. Stinger GC : $8,500,000
- Players: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis
5. Punch GC: $8,250,000
- Players: Cameron Smith, Mark Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones
6. Crushers GC: $8,000,000
- Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
7. Majesticks GC: $5,500,000
- Players: Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
8. Cleeks GC: $3,500,000
- Players: Shergo Al Kurdi, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter
9. Hy Flyers GC: $1,250,000
- Players: Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale
10=. Niblicks GC: $1 million
- Players: Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit
10=. Iron Heads GC: $1 million
- Players: Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim
10=. Torque GC: $1 million
- Players: Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jed Morgan
Edited by Sidharta Sikdar
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation