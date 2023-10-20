LIV Golf Prize Money List 2023: How much did each player earn?

The LIV Golf circuit is full of special features. From the way it was conceived to the format of the tournaments, it is a unique institution. But the most outstanding feature is undoubtedly the money, which is flowing in abundance.

The injection of capital into LIV Golf by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia seems to be endless. This is clearly evident when looking at the astronomical profits made by all the players during 2023, the first full season of the circuit.

This is the updated list of total winnings earned by each player on LIV Golf in 2023. Players who played as reserves are included:

Talor Gooch - $35,320,012 Cameron Smith - $21,955,417 Brooks Koepka - $17,495,833 Bryson DeChambeau - $13,335,000 Harold Varner III - $9,125,833 Dustin Johnson - $8,739,678 Branden Grace - $8,402,417 Anirban Lahiri - $8,361,250 Charles Howell III - $8,078,333 Mito Pereira - 7,970,583 Patrick Reed - $7,808,833 Sebastian Munoz - $7,178,917 Marc Leishman - $6,436,250 Sergio Garcia - $6,362,131 Peter Uihlein - $6,211,630 Danny Lee - $5,929,250 Dean Burmester - $5,715,749 Carlos Ortiz - $5,363,845 Brendan Steele - $5,260,345 Louis Oosthuizen - $5,237,880 Cameron Tringale - $5,134,584 Scott Vincent - $4,617,917 Richard Bland - $4,404,726 Abraham Ancer - $4,381,964 Henrik Stenson - $4,204,750 Joaquin Niemann - $4,042,666 Pat Perez - $3,952,500 Matthew Wolff - $3,920,833 Jason Kokrak - $3,916,666 David Puig - $3,903,333 Kevin Na - $3,632,262 Eugenio Chacarra - $3,284,583 Thomas Pieters - $3,055,666 Paul Casey - $2,871,250 Ian Poulter - $2,853,333 Matt Jones - $2,781,833 Charl Schwartzel - $2,734,166 Bubba Watson - $2,714,583 Phil Mickelson - $2,671,250 Graeme McDowell - $2,497,679 Bernd Wiesberger - $2,462,917 Laurie Canter - $2,251,214 Lee Westwood - $2,143,000 James Piot - $1,991,333 Jediah Morgan - $1,966,250 Chase Koepka - $1,880,714 Sihwan Kim - $1,648,000 Martin Kaymer - $1,465,833 Sam Horsfield - $1,373,333 Andy Ogletree - $788,333 Kieran Vincent - $81,666 Wade Ormsby - $40,833

It may be noted that there is still the Team Championship to be played for another huge cash prize. All teams will be awarded prizes in this tournament, so most of the totals above will increase.

LIV Golf: There is a piece of cake for everyone (and no piece is too small)

LIV Golf has implemented individual tournament prize distribution systems to ensure that all players receive money. In addition, team results also generate prize money.

This feature, coupled with the high purses of each tournament ($20 million), determines that only three of the 52 players who played on LIV Golf in 2023 had incomes below seven figures.

Of course, it is not difficult to explain that the best players of the season, such as Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka or Bryson DeChambeau, had exorbitant earnings. But it's not so easy at the other end of the leaderboard.

Chase Koepka and Sihwan Kim, for example, were relegated because of their poor performances throughout the season. The term "poor" can be translated as just one point for Koepka and none for Kim, both in 13 tournaments played.

However, those results earned them over $1.5 million each ($1.9 million for Koepka and $1.7 million for Kim).

This is one of the main reasons why critics of LIV Golf claim that playing there does not have the same value as playing on other circuits, despite the much better pay.