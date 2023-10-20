LIV Golf Prize Money List 2023: How much did each player earn?

The LIV Golf circuit is full of special features. From the way it was conceived to the format of the tournaments, it is a unique institution. But the most outstanding feature is undoubtedly the money, which is flowing in abundance.
The injection of capital into LIV Golf by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia seems to be endless. This is clearly evident when looking at the astronomical profits made by all the players during 2023, the first full season of the circuit.
This is the updated list of total winnings earned by each player on LIV Golf in 2023. Players who played as reserves are included:
- Talor Gooch - $35,320,012
- Cameron Smith - $21,955,417
- Brooks Koepka - $17,495,833
- Bryson DeChambeau - $13,335,000
- Harold Varner III - $9,125,833
- Dustin Johnson - $8,739,678
- Branden Grace - $8,402,417
- Anirban Lahiri - $8,361,250
- Charles Howell III - $8,078,333
- Mito Pereira - 7,970,583
- Patrick Reed - $7,808,833
- Sebastian Munoz - $7,178,917
- Marc Leishman - $6,436,250
- Sergio Garcia - $6,362,131
- Peter Uihlein - $6,211,630
- Danny Lee - $5,929,250
- Dean Burmester - $5,715,749
- Carlos Ortiz - $5,363,845
- Brendan Steele - $5,260,345
- Louis Oosthuizen - $5,237,880
- Cameron Tringale - $5,134,584
- Scott Vincent - $4,617,917
- Richard Bland - $4,404,726
- Abraham Ancer - $4,381,964
- Henrik Stenson - $4,204,750
- Joaquin Niemann - $4,042,666
- Pat Perez - $3,952,500
- Matthew Wolff - $3,920,833
- Jason Kokrak - $3,916,666
- David Puig - $3,903,333
- Kevin Na - $3,632,262
- Eugenio Chacarra - $3,284,583
- Thomas Pieters - $3,055,666
- Paul Casey - $2,871,250
- Ian Poulter - $2,853,333
- Matt Jones - $2,781,833
- Charl Schwartzel - $2,734,166
- Bubba Watson - $2,714,583
- Phil Mickelson - $2,671,250
- Graeme McDowell - $2,497,679
- Bernd Wiesberger - $2,462,917
- Laurie Canter - $2,251,214
- Lee Westwood - $2,143,000
- James Piot - $1,991,333
- Jediah Morgan - $1,966,250
- Chase Koepka - $1,880,714
- Sihwan Kim - $1,648,000
- Martin Kaymer - $1,465,833
- Sam Horsfield - $1,373,333
- Andy Ogletree - $788,333
- Kieran Vincent - $81,666
- Wade Ormsby - $40,833
It may be noted that there is still the Team Championship to be played for another huge cash prize. All teams will be awarded prizes in this tournament, so most of the totals above will increase.
LIV Golf: There is a piece of cake for everyone (and no piece is too small)
LIV Golf has implemented individual tournament prize distribution systems to ensure that all players receive money. In addition, team results also generate prize money.
This feature, coupled with the high purses of each tournament ($20 million), determines that only three of the 52 players who played on LIV Golf in 2023 had incomes below seven figures.
Of course, it is not difficult to explain that the best players of the season, such as Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka or Bryson DeChambeau, had exorbitant earnings. But it's not so easy at the other end of the leaderboard.
Chase Koepka and Sihwan Kim, for example, were relegated because of their poor performances throughout the season. The term "poor" can be translated as just one point for Koepka and none for Kim, both in 13 tournaments played.
However, those results earned them over $1.5 million each ($1.9 million for Koepka and $1.7 million for Kim).
This is one of the main reasons why critics of LIV Golf claim that playing there does not have the same value as playing on other circuits, despite the much better pay.