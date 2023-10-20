Golf
LIV Golf Prize Money List 2023: How much did each player earn?

By Julio Valdera
Modified Oct 20, 2023 20:27 GMT
Talor Gooch leads the money earnings of the 2023 LIV Golf Season (Image via Getty).
Talor Gooch leads the money earnings of the 2023 LIV Golf Season (Image via Getty).

The LIV Golf circuit is full of special features. From the way it was conceived to the format of the tournaments, it is a unique institution. But the most outstanding feature is undoubtedly the money, which is flowing in abundance.

The injection of capital into LIV Golf by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia seems to be endless. This is clearly evident when looking at the astronomical profits made by all the players during 2023, the first full season of the circuit.

This is the updated list of total winnings earned by each player on LIV Golf in 2023. Players who played as reserves are included:

  1. Talor Gooch - $35,320,012
  2. Cameron Smith - $21,955,417
  3. Brooks Koepka - $17,495,833
  4. Bryson DeChambeau - $13,335,000
  5. Harold Varner III - $9,125,833
  6. Dustin Johnson - $8,739,678
  7. Branden Grace - $8,402,417
  8. Anirban Lahiri - $8,361,250
  9. Charles Howell III - $8,078,333
  10. Mito Pereira - 7,970,583
  11. Patrick Reed - $7,808,833
  12. Sebastian Munoz - $7,178,917
  13. Marc Leishman - $6,436,250
  14. Sergio Garcia - $6,362,131
  15. Peter Uihlein - $6,211,630
  16. Danny Lee - $5,929,250
  17. Dean Burmester - $5,715,749
  18. Carlos Ortiz - $5,363,845
  19. Brendan Steele - $5,260,345
  20. Louis Oosthuizen - $5,237,880
  21. Cameron Tringale - $5,134,584
  22. Scott Vincent - $4,617,917
  23. Richard Bland - $4,404,726
  24. Abraham Ancer - $4,381,964
  25. Henrik Stenson - $4,204,750
  26. Joaquin Niemann - $4,042,666
  27. Pat Perez - $3,952,500
  28. Matthew Wolff - $3,920,833
  29. Jason Kokrak - $3,916,666
  30. David Puig - $3,903,333
  31. Kevin Na - $3,632,262
  32. Eugenio Chacarra - $3,284,583
  33. Thomas Pieters - $3,055,666
  34. Paul Casey - $2,871,250
  35. Ian Poulter - $2,853,333
  36. Matt Jones - $2,781,833
  37. Charl Schwartzel - $2,734,166
  38. Bubba Watson - $2,714,583
  39. Phil Mickelson - $2,671,250
  40. Graeme McDowell - $2,497,679
  41. Bernd Wiesberger - $2,462,917
  42. Laurie Canter - $2,251,214
  43. Lee Westwood - $2,143,000
  44. James Piot - $1,991,333
  45. Jediah Morgan - $1,966,250
  46. Chase Koepka - $1,880,714
  47. Sihwan Kim - $1,648,000
  48. Martin Kaymer - $1,465,833
  49. Sam Horsfield - $1,373,333
  50. Andy Ogletree - $788,333
  51. Kieran Vincent - $81,666
  52. Wade Ormsby - $40,833

It may be noted that there is still the Team Championship to be played for another huge cash prize. All teams will be awarded prizes in this tournament, so most of the totals above will increase.

LIV Golf: There is a piece of cake for everyone (and no piece is too small)

LIV Golf has implemented individual tournament prize distribution systems to ensure that all players receive money. In addition, team results also generate prize money.

This feature, coupled with the high purses of each tournament ($20 million), determines that only three of the 52 players who played on LIV Golf in 2023 had incomes below seven figures.

Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith (Image via Getty).
Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith (Image via Getty).

Of course, it is not difficult to explain that the best players of the season, such as Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka or Bryson DeChambeau, had exorbitant earnings. But it's not so easy at the other end of the leaderboard.

Chase Koepka and Sihwan Kim, for example, were relegated because of their poor performances throughout the season. The term "poor" can be translated as just one point for Koepka and none for Kim, both in 13 tournaments played.

However, those results earned them over $1.5 million each ($1.9 million for Koepka and $1.7 million for Kim).

This is one of the main reasons why critics of LIV Golf claim that playing there does not have the same value as playing on other circuits, despite the much better pay.

Edited by Luke Koshi
