LIV Golf’s midseason trade: 5 players who could be transferred to other teams in the coming days

LIV Golf has introduced its first-ever mid-season trade window. This gives teams a perfect opportunity to trade their players with others and also allows players whose contracts are expiring soon to be extended.

The trade window began on Wednesday, May 8, and will be available until June 9. During this time, all 13 teams of the Saudi Circuit have the option to either trade their players or extend their contracts.

It will be interesting to see if teams will make any changes through the mid-season trade window. On this note, here are five possible players who could be transferred to other teams through LIV Golf's mid-season trade window.

5 possible LIV Golf midseason trades

#1 Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent (Image via Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

Kieran Vincent secured a spot in the LIV Golf by excelling in their Promotions events. He debuted this season, playing for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

His team has been playing fairly well, standing second in the rankings. However, Vincent has been struggling with his game and could be traded through LIV Golf's mid-season open trade window.

Having played in seven tournaments this season, he is yet to record a top-20 finish.

#2 Kalle Samooja

Kalle Samooja (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kalle Samooja also earned his spot in the series by playing in the LIV Golf Promotions event. Playing his first season on the Saudi Circuit, the Finnish golfer currently sits 48th in the LIV Golf individual standings. He plays for Cleeks GC and could be transferred in the upcoming days.

Having played in seven LIV Golf events this season, his best finish came at the Singapore event where he settled in 14th place.

#3 Sam Horsfield

Sam Horsfield (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Majesticks GC have struggled this season and sit 12th in the team rankings. The team has a good opportunity to trade players and make changes that might help them improve in what remains of the season.

So, if the team make a switch, there is a chance that Sam Horsfield might be traded. He has played in seven tournaments in 2024 and currently ranks 45th in the individual standings. Horsfield has recorded two top-20 finishes, but has struggled in most of the events he has played in.

#4 Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak (Image via Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

If Smash GC attempt to make use of the opportunity to transfer players through the mid-season window, they could trade Jason Kokrak.

Brooks Koepka has been playing pretty well this season, as has last year's individual champion Talor Gooch. The team also has Graeme McDowell and Kokrak. If there is a trade, Kokrak will probably make a switch, having recoeded just one top-10 finsh this season.

#5 David Puig

David Puig (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Puig is in his third LIV Golf season. He played individually in the inaugural season before joining Torque GC last season.

Puig currently plays for Fireball GC but has been struggling with his game and is 43rd in the Individual LIV Golf. He does not not have a single top-10 finish this season and is a trade candidate.