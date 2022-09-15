LIV Golf salary: How much do golfers get paid?

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series has attracted quite a lot of attraction, with the focus being on the amount of money given to golfers to lure them from the PGA and DP Tour. Dozens of players have abandoned the PGA Tour to compete in the LIV Golf series.

Each of LIV Golf's first four events had a mouth-watering $25 million prize money purse. This does not include the undisclosed signing fee every LIV golfer earned for participating in the Saudi-backed series.

The season-long schedule will also include appearance fees, which are considerably higher than what players can make on the PGA and DP World Tour.

How much do LIV golfers get paid?

LIV Golf players are paid an undisclosed signing fee along with additional prize money depending on their rank in the tournaments.

As per reports, the contract Phil Mickelson signed with LIV Golf is to be worth $200 million. Dustin Johnson reportedly agreed to a fee of $150 million and Bryson DeChambeau fetched $100 million.

The legendary Tiger woods was also offered between $700 million and $800 million but he rejected the offer, showing his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Out of the $25 million prize money purse, $20 million is distributed in individual prize money while the teams take a million each. At the end of each World Tour, an individual champion is declared who wins a grand prize of $30 million, provided they participate in at least four events.

The Team Championship, which is a team-only tournament, has $50 million up for grabs. The winning team will receive $16million while the last-placed team will win $1 million.

How much does the winner get?

The winner of each LIV Golf tournament takes home $4 million while second place earns a golfer $2.125 million and third place $1.5 million. Every player receives a cut of the prize money purse. Even the golfer coming last wins $120,000. This is unlike the PGA Tour where finishing last won't earn you anything.

LIV's next event will take place at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago between September 16 and 18. This will be the fifth event of the series.

Let's look at the players' earnings so far.

1. Dustin Johnson - $9,962,500

2. Branden Grace - $7,143,000

3. Charl Schwartzel - $5,635,000

4. Talor Gooch - $4,953,000

5. Patrick Reed - $4,651,000

6. Henrik Stenson - $4,375,000

7. Carlos Ortiz - $3,635,000

8. Hennis Du Plessis - $3,530,000

9. Louis Oosthuizen - $3,376,667

10. Pat Perez - $2,799,000

11. Matthew Wolff - $2,730,000

12. Lee Westwood - $2,692,100

13. Sam Horsfield - $2,375,000

14. Peter Uihlein - $2,303,000

15. Justin Harding - $1,319,167

16. Sergio Garcia - $1,232,000

17. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000

18. Paul Casey - $1,194,200

19. Ian Poulter - $1,116,333

20. Phachara Khongwatmai - $984,333

21. Martin Kaymer - $963,600

22. Adrian Otaegui - $917,500

23. Laurie Canter - $901,000

24. Turk Pettit - $898,000

25. Richard Bland - $897,000

26. Travis Smyth - $846,000

27. Bryson DeChambeau - $811,000

28. Graeme McDowell - $802,667

29. Abraham Ancer - $759,000

30. Oliver Bekker - $737,500

31. Brooks Koepka - $718,600

32. Kevin Na - $661,000

33. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000

34. Matt Jones - $586,600

35. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $579,000

36. Chase Koepka - $550,000

37. Sihwan Kim - $503,000

38. Yuki Inamori - $501,000

39. James Piot - $495,000

40. Scott Vincent - $490,000

41. Hideto Tanihara - $481,600

42. Shaun Norris - $460,000

43. Hudson Swafford - $458,000

44. Wade Ormsby - $439,000

45. Phil Mickelson - $425,000

46. Bernd Wiesberger - $420,000

47. Jediah Morgan - $394,000

48. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $398,000

49. Ian Snyman - $316,000

50. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000

51. Blake Windred - $263,000

52. David Puig - $268,000* – He could not accept this because of his amateur status.

53. Itthipat Buranatanyarat - $249,000

54. JC Ritchie - $226,000

55. Viraj Madappa - $154,000

56. Kevin Yuan - $146,000

57. Oliver Fisher - $136,000

58. Charles Howell III - $160,000

59. Jason Kokrak - $160,000

60. Ratchanon Chantananuwat - $136,000

61. Andy Ogletree - $120,000

LIV Golf team winnings to date

4Aces GC - $9,000,000

Stinger GC - $4,500,000

Crushers GC - $3,000,000

Majesticks GC - $2,500,000

Fireballs GC - $1,000,000

Forbes @Forbes While a lot of attention has been paid to LIV Golf paying richer purses and more guaranteed money to golfers than the PGA, that’s not why LIV Golf is here to stay. trib.al/NV2Q4nR While a lot of attention has been paid to LIV Golf paying richer purses and more guaranteed money to golfers than the PGA, that’s not why LIV Golf is here to stay. trib.al/NV2Q4nR https://t.co/OH95Oi9J0X

LIV Golf has shared its plans to expand the series from eight to fourteen tournaments, with 48 players across 12 franchises competing for $405 million prize money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar