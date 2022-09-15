LIV Golf salary: How much do golfers get paid?

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series has attracted quite a lot of attraction, with the focus being on the amount of money given to golfers to lure them from the PGA and DP Tour. Dozens of players have abandoned the PGA Tour to compete in the LIV Golf series.
Each of LIV Golf's first four events had a mouth-watering $25 million prize money purse. This does not include the undisclosed signing fee every LIV golfer earned for participating in the Saudi-backed series.
The season-long schedule will also include appearance fees, which are considerably higher than what players can make on the PGA and DP World Tour.
How much do LIV golfers get paid?
LIV Golf players are paid an undisclosed signing fee along with additional prize money depending on their rank in the tournaments.
As per reports, the contract Phil Mickelson signed with LIV Golf is to be worth $200 million. Dustin Johnson reportedly agreed to a fee of $150 million and Bryson DeChambeau fetched $100 million.
The legendary Tiger woods was also offered between $700 million and $800 million but he rejected the offer, showing his loyalty to the PGA Tour.
Out of the $25 million prize money purse, $20 million is distributed in individual prize money while the teams take a million each. At the end of each World Tour, an individual champion is declared who wins a grand prize of $30 million, provided they participate in at least four events.
The Team Championship, which is a team-only tournament, has $50 million up for grabs. The winning team will receive $16million while the last-placed team will win $1 million.
How much does the winner get?
The winner of each LIV Golf tournament takes home $4 million while second place earns a golfer $2.125 million and third place $1.5 million. Every player receives a cut of the prize money purse. Even the golfer coming last wins $120,000. This is unlike the PGA Tour where finishing last won't earn you anything.
LIV's next event will take place at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago between September 16 and 18. This will be the fifth event of the series.
Let's look at the players' earnings so far.
1. Dustin Johnson - $9,962,500
2. Branden Grace - $7,143,000
3. Charl Schwartzel - $5,635,000
4. Talor Gooch - $4,953,000
5. Patrick Reed - $4,651,000
6. Henrik Stenson - $4,375,000
7. Carlos Ortiz - $3,635,000
8. Hennis Du Plessis - $3,530,000
9. Louis Oosthuizen - $3,376,667
10. Pat Perez - $2,799,000
11. Matthew Wolff - $2,730,000
12. Lee Westwood - $2,692,100
13. Sam Horsfield - $2,375,000
14. Peter Uihlein - $2,303,000
15. Justin Harding - $1,319,167
16. Sergio Garcia - $1,232,000
17. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000
18. Paul Casey - $1,194,200
19. Ian Poulter - $1,116,333
20. Phachara Khongwatmai - $984,333
21. Martin Kaymer - $963,600
22. Adrian Otaegui - $917,500
23. Laurie Canter - $901,000
24. Turk Pettit - $898,000
25. Richard Bland - $897,000
26. Travis Smyth - $846,000
27. Bryson DeChambeau - $811,000
28. Graeme McDowell - $802,667
29. Abraham Ancer - $759,000
30. Oliver Bekker - $737,500
31. Brooks Koepka - $718,600
32. Kevin Na - $661,000
33. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000
34. Matt Jones - $586,600
35. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $579,000
36. Chase Koepka - $550,000
37. Sihwan Kim - $503,000
38. Yuki Inamori - $501,000
39. James Piot - $495,000
40. Scott Vincent - $490,000
41. Hideto Tanihara - $481,600
42. Shaun Norris - $460,000
43. Hudson Swafford - $458,000
44. Wade Ormsby - $439,000
45. Phil Mickelson - $425,000
46. Bernd Wiesberger - $420,000
47. Jediah Morgan - $394,000
48. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $398,000
49. Ian Snyman - $316,000
50. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000
51. Blake Windred - $263,000
52. David Puig - $268,000* – He could not accept this because of his amateur status.
53. Itthipat Buranatanyarat - $249,000
54. JC Ritchie - $226,000
55. Viraj Madappa - $154,000
56. Kevin Yuan - $146,000
57. Oliver Fisher - $136,000
58. Charles Howell III - $160,000
59. Jason Kokrak - $160,000
60. Ratchanon Chantananuwat - $136,000
61. Andy Ogletree - $120,000
LIV Golf team winnings to date
4Aces GC - $9,000,000
Stinger GC - $4,500,000
Crushers GC - $3,000,000
Majesticks GC - $2,500,000
Fireballs GC - $1,000,000
LIV Golf has shared its plans to expand the series from eight to fourteen tournaments, with 48 players across 12 franchises competing for $405 million prize money.