LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau once shared how he was at “risk of a heart attack” due to excessive eating to gain muscle

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 22, 2024 22:38 GMT
The 150th Open - Day Three
Bryson DeChambeau once revealed the severe health risks of excessive eating to gain muscle

Back in July 2023, American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau spoke about his weight fluctuations. He had undergone a pretty significant shift in his body weight in an attempt to gain muscle.

The plan was for DeChambeau to consume a lot of food and then train to turn all that fat into muscle. With all the extra muscle, he would have a huge advantage off the tee because he would be able to drive the ball farther than most other golfers in the world. However, the plan didn't work out like he'd anticipated.

It did pay off in the short term, as he achieved his lone major victory at the 2020 Open Championship. His efforts and the weight gain he experienced contributed to the success, but unfortunately, the transformation came with some side-effects.

Back in 2023, he spoke to iNews with regard to the same:

“I was at the risk of a heart attack the way I was going,” he said. "I had an HS-CRP of 8 [liver protein indicator]. I thought being big would continue to make me stronger and then that strength would enable me to hit it longer. It’s more complicated than that,” he said.

Bryson DeChambeau felt 'lethargic' while trying to bulk up

Not only was Bryson DeChambeau at major risk of experiencing something potentially fatal, he was also in a terrible situation with regard to his physical health. He was strong, but had no energy whatsoever.

“When I got really big really quickly I felt lethargic. My body was in a spot where it wasn’t going to last very long. I have gotten myself in a better place. I feel 1,000 per cent better. I feel like I have added 40 or 50 years to my life,” he admitted.

DeChambeau quickly gave up that process and returned to normal eating. He is still capable of hitting the ball farther than anybody in the world with his golf clubs, but his main goal these days is to win competitions.

That nearly paid major dividends last weekend as DeChambeau put in an outstanding performance at the 2024 PGA Championship, shooting 20 under and finishing second.

Bryson DeChambeau finished second at the PGA
Bryson DeChambeau finished second at the PGA

Had it not been for a clutch birdie on the 18th hole (mirroring DeChambeau's own birdie finish to tie the score), he and Xander Schauffele would have gone into a playoff, and there's no telling what could have transpired.

Bryson DeChambeau has always been interested in the science behind golf, and that drove him to try something drastic like bulking up. It didn't work out like he wanted and so, he turned to other methods.

