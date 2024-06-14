LIV Golf star can’t wait to watch US Open “havoc” after humbling Scottie Scheffler at Pinehurst #2

Bryson DeChambeau is tied for fourth place at the 2024 US Open. The LIV Golf star is tied with Thomas Detry with a combined day one and two score of four under par, one stroke behind the three leaders, who are yet to finish the second round (at the time of writing).

Fresh off a victory at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler carded in a birdie-free second round score of four over par 74 to place him tied for 76th place at a total of five over par. The 2024 US Open might the the first time in 672 days that the World No. 1 player has missed a cut.

With the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 course challenging golf's best player, the LIV Golf star eyes his second Major title this week. Guaranteed a spot in the weekend, here's what Bryson DeChambeau had to say following his round:

" I probably am going to sit my butt on the couch and watch havoc on TV. This golf course is not going to be easy this afternoon, so, hopefully I can see a little bit of how it's going to play tomorrow. I'm going to try and get some insight into that. "

DeChambeau will gear up for the final rounds of the 2024 US Open by observing how players perform during the rest of the day. He will also be getting "some treatment" and exercise to get his body ready for the last 36 holes of the Major. Based off his notes from his observations, he will practice a bit later today before getting some much needed rest.

Bryson DeChambeau 2024 US Open Recap

2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau seeks to earn his second Major this week at the 2024 US Open. The LIV Golf star has performed well at the Pinehurst No. 2 course to sit tied for fourth place at four under par.

Bryson DeChambeau carded in a first round score of three under par 67. The day saw four birdies and one bogey on the par four seventh hole. After a fairly stable opening round, the second day was a bit rocky.

Friday's round saw DeChambeau carding in four bogeys. However, he did not succumb to the pressure and made up for the dropped strokes by gaining five birdies to finish one under par 69.

With the field's average driving disatance at 301.2 yards, the LIV Golf star averages 333.3 yards to rank sixth in the 156-player field. With only seven out of 14 faiways hit off the tee, he has a driving accuracy of 50 percent. With 53 percent in greens in regulation, Bryson DeChambeau averages 1.5 putts per regulation hit, better than the field's average of 1.79 putts.

