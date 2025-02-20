LIV Golfers expected to be allowed to play in upcoming Players Championship - Report

The negotiations between LIV Golf's primary financiers - the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the PGA Tour have seen significant progress since President Donald Trump retook office in January. According to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard, LIV Golf players could soon see a pathway into a PGA Tour event in 2025.

Ad

A report shared by NUCLR Golf on X stated that the golf analyst spoke directly to a LIV Golf player who revealed that the Saudi-based league's golfers could potentially play in the 2025 PLAYERS Championship. Hoggard has been issuing updates from the ongoing meeting between the PGA Tour's commisioner Jay Monahan, Player-Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, and President Donald Trump.

The Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)'s Yasir Al-Rumayyan also joined in at the White House for the meeting which was reported to have begun at 12 PM EST. Here's a look at NUCLR Golf's report regarding LIV Golf players receiving a pathway to the 2025 Players Championship (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Ad

Trending

"Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reports that a LIV golfer told him the PGA TOUR could be open to seeing LIV Golfers competing at PGA TOUR events as early as the 2025 PLAYERS Championship. The meeting which began at 12 PM is reportedly wrapping up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rex Hoggard is a respected analyst in the golf world with close relationships with those on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The 2025 Players Championship is scheduled to run from March 11 to 16 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida.

However, the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore is also scheduled to be played at the Sentosa Golf Club from March 14 to 16. As all the LIV Golf players are bound by contracts to play the event, the golf community is questioning if their appearance in Florida is a possibility.

Ad

PGA Tour issues update on LIV Golf merger after meeting with President Trump

President Donald Trump met with the PGA Tour's commissioner and Adam Scott on February 6 at the White House to speed up the negotiations for a potential merger between the circuit and LIV Golf. However, Tiger Woods was unable to attend the meeting as he was grieving the loss of his mother Kultida, who passed away a few days earlier.

Ad

The PIF's head Yasir Al-Rumayyan was also not present. A few hours after the meeting, Woods, Scott and Monahan issued a joint statement on behalf of the PGA Tour, offering an update on the negotiations.

The statement regarding a PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger read (via X @PGATour):

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Since LIV Golf's inception in 2021, the world of men's professional golf has been split. With fans and players torn between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the golf community is eager to see the reunification of both the circuits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback