"LIV is a joke," Looking forward" - LIV Golf's announcement of touchdown in Korea leaves fans divided

The 2025 LIV Golf Korea is set to be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club from May 2 to 4. The league announced their arrival in the Republic of Korea via Riyadh Air on their X account, which left fans divided.
Since the inception of LIV Golf in 2022, not only were the players left divided but the fans as well. A split in the world of men's professional golf was created between the Saudi-backed league and the PGA Tour.
While many fans strive to see the world of men's professional golf reunite, one fan took to the comments section of LIV Golf's post to state that the circuit is a "joke."
"LIV is a joke. Nothing's gonna save them!"
LIV Golf is hosting a tournament in South Korea for the first time, making it the 10th country to host a LIV Golf event. One fan stated that they are excited to see their favorite golfers compete in a new terrain.
"Looking forward to this, LIV, live on my TV from midday on a Friday!"
Bryson DeChambeau took his massive following with him when he transitioned to LIV Golf. The two-time Major championship winner draws in a great deal of viewership with his appearances in the league. An X stated that the former PGA Tour player is LIV Golf's biggest asset for the tournament.
"Except for Bryson, NO ONE CARES."
Here's a look at a few other fans' reactions to the upcoming 2025 LIV Golf Korea:
A fan stated, "Underrated market in South Korea! Great courses, and the people love golf!"
"Nobody cares. LIV GOLF SUCKS!," commented a golf enthusiast.
"Wake me when it's over," wrote an X user.
The 2025 LIV Golf Korea will see a 54-man field comprising 13 teams of 4 players each and two wildcard players. The tournament's field sees 14 Major championship winners in the mix.
2025 LIV Golf Korea Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings
The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea will be played on Friday, May 2. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 11:05 AM local time. Here's a look at the pairings (via LIV Golf):
- Hole 1 - Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
- Hole 1 - Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau
- Hole 2 - Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson
- Hole 3 - Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka
- Hole 4 - David Puig, Luis Masaveu, Abraham Ancer
- Hole 5 - Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
- Hole 6 - Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree
- Hole 7 - Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Carlor Ortiz
- Hole 8 - Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
- Hole 10 - Minkyu Kim, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff
- Hole 10 - Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang
- Hole 11 - Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones
- Hole 12 - Frederik Kjetterup, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland
- Hole 13 - Chieh-Po Lee, Annthony Kim, Jinichiro Kozuma
- Hole 14 - Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
- Hole 15 - Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin
- Hole 16 - Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak
- Hole 17 - Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood