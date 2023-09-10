“Losing is nothing new to JT this year”: Fans react to Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, and Scottie Scheffler trolling Justin Thomas 

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas were recently spotted at Marco Simone GC in a scouting mission. However, Thomas was being trolled by the other three as his team, Alabama Crimson Tide, lost to Texas Longhorns in NCAA football.

NUCLR GOLF shared two screenshot images on X, formerly Twitter. One had Homa's tweet in which Scheffler could be seen with double thumbs up and Thomas is sitting in utter sadness. Koepka shared an image of a disappointed Thomas on his Instagram story.

Fans could no longer hold their thoughts after seeing the funny images of the golfer. One of the fans went to the extent that he commented:

"Losing is nothing new to JT this year"

Justin Thomas had a disappointing 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He had missed the cut six times and also failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Another fan wrote that Jordan Spieth would also be looking to troll Thomas sooner or later.

There was another fan who said that Thomas needed a hug.

Fans commented in the most epic way possible. Some felt for the Louisville-born golfer, while some just washed their hands off trolling him. Here are some top comments from the fans on X:

The fan reactions were not limited to the NUCLR GOLF post, but a huge number of comments came on Max Homa's post as well. Here are a few more fan reactions:

When will Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas be seen playing golf next?

All four golfers have been picked in the United States team for the upcoming 44th edition of the Ryder Cup. While Scheffler and Homa made it into the team by automatic qualification, Koepka and Thomas were wild card picks by the captain Zach Johnson.

However, the upcoming mega event is almost three weeks away from now. But that does not mean that there would be no golf in between this period.

Max Homa will be seen this coming week at the Silverado Country Club in hopes of winning the Fortinet Championship title for the third consecutive time. The field also includes Justin Thomas, who would be seen playing on the PGA Tour after the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

While Scottie Scheffler has opted out of the upcoming first FedEx Cup fall event. The Napa Valley event is scheduled to kick off on September 14 to 17.

Interestingly, most of the European PGA Tour players will be playing in the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship. It shares the same date as the first FedEx Cup fall event.

For LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, the golfing week runs from September 22 to 24. He will be at the Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, for the 12th Invitational event on the League's 2023 calendar.