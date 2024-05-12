Louis Oosthuizen's net worth: Exploring South African PGA golfer’s endorsement, career earnings, and more

LIV Golf's Stinger GC's captain Louis Oosthuizen has risen to fame after his sensational performance on the PGA Tour. The former PGA Tour winner has a net worth of an estimated $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Oosthuizen has earned $28,246,259 throughout his career on the PGA Tour with 42 top-ten finishes to his name. He received a substantial sum to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-based LIV Golf League, the exact amount of which has not been disclosed. He currently ranks 7th on the LIV Golf Money List, with $5,753,000 made so far in the 2024 season.

Louis 'Shrek' Oosthuizen was born on October 19, 1982 in South Africa. PGA Tour winner Ernie Els saw Louis Oosthuizen's potential and provided him with financial aid and mentorship through the Ernie Els Foundation to see him strive as an amateur to turn professional at the young age of 19.

Oosthuizen was placed within the top ten of the Official World Golf Rankings in 2012 after a decade of playing as a professional. He has only one PGA Tour title with 15 international wins. Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship at St. Andrews by a seven-stroke lead to become the fourth South African to win the Championship and the first since 1957.

Louis Oosthuizen reportedly sold a home in Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for a reported $5.5 million after he acquired the land and built the home in 2013 for $850,000.

He built the home over 10,000 square feet of land and includes a golf simulator, games room, pool and spa, and a putting green outside. Oosthuizen asked for $7.5 million for the home but settled for $5.5 million. He then built a farm in Florida in addition to his farm back in his native South Africa for him and his wife, Nel-Mare Oosthuizen, and their three daughters to live in.

Louis Oosthuizen also has his own line of premium wines called 'Louis57' and founded the Louis57 Foundation inspired by the aid he received from the Ernie Els Foundation. The foundation has four charity beneficiaries - Louis57 Kids with Cancer, Leolan Academy, iPapa5, and Louis57 Junior Golf Academy.

Louis Oosthuizen 2024 LIV Golf Season

Louis Oosthuizen's 2024 LIV Golf season is the former PGA Tour star's third season in the Saudi-based league. The captain of Stingers GC currently ranks 4th on the individual leaderboard, with 83.10 points earned through seven events played.

Oosthuizen has two runner-up finishes so far in the season. He finished second at LIV Golf Jeddah and LIV Golf Adelaide, earning 27 and 30 points, respectively.

With an average driving distance of 296.3 yards, he ranks second in the field in driving accuracy with a fairway in regulation percentage of 64.97% and first in scrambling with 73.17%. Averaging 4.71 birdies per round, he makes an average of 1.53 putts per hole.