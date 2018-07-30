Louis Philippe Cup Ideal Preparation for Jakarta Asian Games Bound Young Indian Golfers

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 30 Jul 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aadil Bedi

The inaugural Louis Philippe Cup 2018, a USD 75000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) co-sanctioned event, set to begin in Bengaluru’s Prestige Golfshire Club from July 31st, 2018, will see two young Indian golfers, Aadil Bedi and Harimohan Singh, square off against some of the best professionals in India and the Asian continent.

Aadil and Harimohan have been living a dream after making the cut for the Indian Asian Games squad, scheduled to commence on August 18, 2018, at Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. Both look at the Louis Philippe Cup 2018 as ideal preparation in their quest for a medal at the biggest sporting event of the continent.

While Chandigarh-based 17-year-old Aadil has been basking in the glory of being the youngest ever Indian to represent the country in Golf at the Asian Games, 24-year-old Noida-based Harimohan is proud to emulate his father Mohinder Pal Singh, an Arjuna awardee who represented India at the Games in Hockey and is also an Asian Games medalist.

Aadil, playing in only his third pro event says, “This will be a high-pressure match and the pressure will be the same as we will have in the Asian Games. Tournaments like these where every shot counts are what we require in the Asian Games where we will be proving ourselves to get a medal for the country.” The excited youngster added, “Our preparation for Asian Games and Eisenhower Cup is almost complete. Fine-tuning is all we require now. This event will be very useful in all these aspects.”

Harimohan, who is currently ranked fourth in the Indian Golf Union Order of Merit, echoes his teammate commenting, “The Louis Philippe Cup is a really great platform to test my skills right before the Asian Games as it is an ADT event and there will be many strong players teeing off from the Asian region. It will be fun competing with them.”

Both are also thoroughly enthused about playing at the Prestige Golfshire course. According to Aadil, “Prestige Golfshire is a beautiful world class course and it is identical to the Jakarta Pandok Indah golf course. All I can say is that it will be good game preparation at home.” Harimohan adds, “I have played the Prestige golf course and I believe it is a great layout and the conditions are one of the best in the country with great fairways and amazing greens. This coming just before the Asian Games is sure to come in handy in our quest to not only win a medal, but go for Gold at Jakarta.”

The Louis Philippe Cup 2018 will see 132 golfers, including 60 foreign golfers from 20 different countries tee-off at the Prestige Golfshire. Seasoned Asian Tour Pro Rahil Gangjee will lead the Indian charge while senior Australian golfer and three-time winner on the Asian Tour, Marcus Both, will be among the leading foreign golfers vying for the champions tag.