"Love this from J.J. Spaun," - Amanda Balionis lauds US Open champ's newfound perspective on contentment

J.J. Spaun sparked conversations within the golf community this week after his most recent performance. Not only were fans in awe of his golfing abilities, but renowned golf analysts, including Amanda Balionis, also commended a new aspect of his game.
The US Open winner put up an exemplary performance in Memphis last week at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. On the 72nd hole of competition, J.J. Spaun tied for the lead at the tournament with Justin Rose.
After three gruelling playoff holes, he conceded, as Justin Rose took home his 12th title on the PGA Tour with a birdie. Following the same, Spaun took a moment to address the media, where he revealed that he has a new 'freeing mentality'.
Amanda Balionis reposted a video of his interview along with a few words of praise for the golfing sensation. She stated that while many people and players chase results, J.J. Spaun let things flow to him.
She wrote (via Instagram @balionis):
"Love this from JJ...it's amazing what letting go a little bit can do. Wanting something "too badly" can be a detriment sometimes."
Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' recent post on Instagram:
In the video clip, which was originally posted by the PGA Tour, J.J. Spaun states that he has no clue 'what's gotten into him.' Having worked hard for all these years, he has decided to sit back and let the good results come to him instead of chasing them.
Here's what the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship runner-up had to say about his newfound mentality (via Instagram @PGATour):
Yeah obviously, it's made a huge difference. I don't know what's gotten into me. I think I'm just content with what I've done in this game and now it's just kind of like freerolling and just trying to win and I think that's a freeing mentality to have.
Spaun is all geared up for this week's 2025 BMW Championship. He will take on Maryland's infamous Caves Valley Golf Club from August 14 to 17 in an attempt to post yet another strong finish.
Is J.J. Spaun playing the 2025 Ryder Cup?
J.J. Spaun has had an absolutely thrilling season on the PGA Tour so far, and there is more to come. The golfer has locked in his spot in Team USA's roster for the upcoming and highly anticipated Ryder Cup.
While the first six spots for the Ryder Cup will be confirmed after this week's BMW Championship, the American golfer has mathematically qualified for the spot along with Xander Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.