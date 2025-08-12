"Love this from J.J. Spaun," - Amanda Balionis lauds US Open champ's newfound perspective on contentment

J.J. Spaun sparked conversations within the golf community this week after his most recent performance. Not only were fans in awe of his golfing abilities, but renowned golf analysts, including Amanda Balionis, also commended a new aspect of his game.

Ad

The US Open winner put up an exemplary performance in Memphis last week at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. On the 72nd hole of competition, J.J. Spaun tied for the lead at the tournament with Justin Rose.

After three gruelling playoff holes, he conceded, as Justin Rose took home his 12th title on the PGA Tour with a birdie. Following the same, Spaun took a moment to address the media, where he revealed that he has a new 'freeing mentality'.

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis reposted a video of his interview along with a few words of praise for the golfing sensation. She stated that while many people and players chase results, J.J. Spaun let things flow to him.

She wrote (via Instagram @balionis):

"Love this from JJ...it's amazing what letting go a little bit can do. Wanting something "too badly" can be a detriment sometimes."

Ad

Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' recent post on Instagram:

Amanda Balionis praises Spaun (Image via Instagram @balionis)

In the video clip, which was originally posted by the PGA Tour, J.J. Spaun states that he has no clue 'what's gotten into him.' Having worked hard for all these years, he has decided to sit back and let the good results come to him instead of chasing them.

Ad

Here's what the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship runner-up had to say about his newfound mentality (via Instagram @PGATour):

Yeah obviously, it's made a huge difference. I don't know what's gotten into me. I think I'm just content with what I've done in this game and now it's just kind of like freerolling and just trying to win and I think that's a freeing mentality to have.

Ad

Spaun is all geared up for this week's 2025 BMW Championship. He will take on Maryland's infamous Caves Valley Golf Club from August 14 to 17 in an attempt to post yet another strong finish.

Is J.J. Spaun playing the 2025 Ryder Cup?

J.J. Spaun has had an absolutely thrilling season on the PGA Tour so far, and there is more to come. The golfer has locked in his spot in Team USA's roster for the upcoming and highly anticipated Ryder Cup.

While the first six spots for the Ryder Cup will be confirmed after this week's BMW Championship, the American golfer has mathematically qualified for the spot along with Xander Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More