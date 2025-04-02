"Love ya, Phil" - Phil Mickelson lauded by fans for his wholesome post about the Masters tradition

Phil Mickelson recently posted the Masters Champions Dinner. The LIV Golf star shared an image of Ben Hogan's historic letter dating back to 1952, which began the longstanding tradition.

The former PGA Tour star shared a simple yet emotional message to his fans and golf enthusiasts worldwide about the Masters Dinner. Phil Mickelson said (via X @PhilMickelson):

"The start of something awesome. I’m so grateful to be a part of this tradition every year. It’s the fulfillment of a childhood dream."

Here's a look at the 54-year-old's post on X showcasing Ben Hogan's vintage letter to Clifford Roberts for a "stag dinner", which is now called the Masters Champions Dinner (via X @PhilMickelson):

Phil Mickelson's post quickly garnered praise from fans, with many of them commenting on his humility and reverence for tradition. One fan praised the LIV Golf star by commenting:

"Love ya, Phil!"

Each year, the winner of the former year's Masters Tournament curates a special menu filled with dishes that hold a close personal and emotional connection to them. The dinner, which includes all the past winners of the tournament, aims to celebrate the history of golf. A fan was left touched by Mickelson's comment and said:

"I love how each of your menus at the Championship dinner tells a story!"

Phil Mickelson won his first green jacket at the Masters Tournament in 2004 by defeating the great Ernie Els by one stroke. He went on to win again in 2006 and 2010. A fan made a light-hearted joke asking the 6-time Major championship winner if hosting the dinner got easier over time. The fan wrote:

"Phil- was it hard to host this dinner THREE times, or did it get easier each time? :)"

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Phil Mickelson's take on the Masters tradition:

"Traditions matter, some more than others. We followed you in every Master’s tournament, Lefty," commented the fan.

A golf enthusiast wrote, "Can’t wait to see Mickelson take home another green jacket this year."

"Could you be making a menu next year? I think so. Good luck Champ," said a fan.

Phil Mickelson will be teeing it up at Augusta National next week in Georgia for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Golf enthusiasts all over the world are excited to see him compete with the world's best golfers in the race for a green jacket.

Phil Mickelson's Masters Tournament record explored

Phil Mickelson competed in the prestigious Masters Tournament for the first time in 1991. Having made the cut in his maiden appearance, he tied for 46th place and won the low amateur honors.

Since then, he made 11 more appearances until he won for the very first time in 2004. The year not only marked the champion's maiden Masters victory, it also marked his very first Major championship win. Mickelson went on to win in 2006 and 2010 by a 2-stroke and 3-stroke margin, respectively.

Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's track record at the Masters Tournament:

1991 - T46 (Low Amateur)

1992 - Did Not Play

1993 - T34

1994 - Did Not Play

1995 - T7

1996 - 3

1997 - CUT

1998 - T12

1999 - T6

2000 - T7

2001 - 3

2002 - 3

2003 - 3

2004 - WIN

2005 - 10

2006 - WIN

2007 - T24

2008 - T5

2009 - 5

2010 - WIN

2011 - T27

2012 - T3

2013 - T54

2014 - CUT

2015 - T2

2016 - CUT

2017 - T22

2018 - T36

2019 - T18

2020 - T55

2021 - T21

2022 - Did Not Play

2023 - T2

2024 - T43

