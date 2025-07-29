LPGA AIG Women’s Open 2025: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The LPGA Tour's current stop is the AIG Women's Open, which will take place this week at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales, United Kingdom, flaunting a purse of $9.5 million. Last year, the tournament purse was $9 million, and it took place at the Old Course.
The schedule for the AIG Women's Open:
July 31st: Day one: Round one
August 1st: Day two: Round two
August 2nd: Day Three: Round three
August 3rd: Day Four: Round Four
The AIG Women's Open venue, Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, was established in 1895 and runs for 18 holes. It has hosted events like the Senior Open, the Amateur, the Walker Cup, the Curtis Cup, and more.
The AIG Women's Open will be covered by the USA Network, NBC, and Peacock.
Here's the full TV schedule for the same:
Thursday, July 31: 7 AM-2 PM: Round 1, full coverage (USA Network)
Friday, Aug. 1: 7 AM-2 PM: Round 2, full coverage (USA Network)
Saturday, Aug. 2: 7 AM-Noon: Round 3, full coverage (USA Network), Noon-2 PM: Round 3, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday, Aug. 3: 7 AM-Noon: Final round, full coverage (USA Network), Noon-2 PM: Final round, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
Who is playing at the AIG Women's Open?
The 2025 edition of the AIG Women's Open is headlined by defending champion Lydia Ko, who won the tournament last year with a 7-under total. Other top golfers in the field include Stacy Lewis, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Mao Saigo, and more.
Here's the full list of golfers playing at the AIG Women's Open:
Jiyai Shin
Yani Tseng
Stacy Lewis
Ariya Jutanugarn
Georgia Hall
Hinako Shibuno
Sophia Popov
Anna Nordqvist
Ashleigh Buhai
Lilia Vu
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Ruoning Yin
Casandra Alexander
Mao Saigo
Akie Iwai
Alexa Pano
Jin Hee Im
Lottie Woad
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Linn Grant
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Angel Yin
Chiara Tamburlini
Manon De Roey
Charley Hull
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Bronte Law
Shannon Tan
Alice Hewson
Maria Hernandez
Alexandra Forsterling
Liz Young
Kirsten Rudgeley
Esther Henseleit
Emma Spitz
Perrine Delacour
Helen Briem
Amelia Garvey
Diksha Dagar
Nastasia Nadaud
Lauren Walsh
Haeran Ryu
Jeeno Thitikul
Ayaka Furue
Hannah Green
Lauren Coughlin
Sei Young Kim
Miranda Wang
Jin Young Ko
Brooke M. Henderson
Celine Boutier
Hye-Jin Choi
Chanettee Wannasaen
Maja Stark
Yuka Saso
Patty Tavatanakit
Rose Zhang
Jennifer Kupcho
Megan Khang
Nataliya Guseva
A Lim Kim
Narin An
Nasa Hataoka
Gabriela Ruffels
Lucy Li
Amy Yang
Sarah Schmelzel
Somi Lee
Lindy Duncan
Gaby Lopez
Mi Hyang Lee
Kristen Gillman
Yan Liu
Ilhee Lee
Minami Katsu
Saki Baba
Leona Maguire
Wei-Ling Hsu
Cassie Porter
Jenny Shin
Haeji Kang
Moriya Jutanugarn
Elizabeth Szokol
Karis Davidson
Weiwei Zhang
Albane Valenzuela
Yuri Yoshida
Gemma Dryburgh
Brooke Matthews
Dewi Weber
Minjee Lee
Hyo Joo Kim
Rio Takeda
Miyu Yamashita
Yealimi Noh
Carlota Ciganda
Chisato Iwai
Madelene Sagstrom
Ina Yoon
Andrea Lee
Ingrid Lindblad
Youmin Hwang
Stephanie Kyriacou
Auston Kim
Allisen Corpuz
Hyunjo Yoo
Cara Gainer
Mimi Rhodes
Sara Kouskova
Darcey Harry
In Gee Chun
Sayaka Takahashi
Eri Okayama
Shuri Sakuma
Sora Kamiya
Sakura Koiwai
Clarisa Temelo (a)
Jeneath Wong (a)
Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
Paula Martin Sampedro (a)