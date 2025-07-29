LPGA AIG Women’s Open 2025: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The LPGA Tour's current stop is the AIG Women's Open, which will take place this week at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales, United Kingdom, flaunting a purse of $9.5 million. Last year, the tournament purse was $9 million, and it took place at the Old Course.

The schedule for the AIG Women's Open:

July 31st: Day one: Round one

August 1st: Day two: Round two

August 2nd: Day Three: Round three

August 3rd: Day Four: Round Four

The AIG Women's Open venue, Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, was established in 1895 and runs for 18 holes. It has hosted events like the Senior Open, the Amateur, the Walker Cup, the Curtis Cup, and more.

The AIG Women's Open will be covered by the USA Network, NBC, and Peacock.

Here's the full TV schedule for the same:

Thursday, July 31: 7 AM-2 PM: Round 1, full coverage (USA Network)

Friday, Aug. 1: 7 AM-2 PM: Round 2, full coverage (USA Network)

Saturday, Aug. 2: 7 AM-Noon: Round 3, full coverage (USA Network), Noon-2 PM: Round 3, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, Aug. 3: 7 AM-Noon: Final round, full coverage (USA Network), Noon-2 PM: Final round, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)

Who is playing at the AIG Women's Open?

The 2025 edition of the AIG Women's Open is headlined by defending champion Lydia Ko, who won the tournament last year with a 7-under total. Other top golfers in the field include Stacy Lewis, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Mao Saigo, and more.

Here's the full list of golfers playing at the AIG Women's Open:

Jiyai Shin

Yani Tseng

Stacy Lewis

Ariya Jutanugarn

Georgia Hall

Hinako Shibuno

Sophia Popov

Anna Nordqvist

Ashleigh Buhai

Lilia Vu

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Ruoning Yin

Casandra Alexander

Mao Saigo

Akie Iwai

Alexa Pano

Jin Hee Im

Lottie Woad

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Linn Grant

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Angel Yin

Chiara Tamburlini

Manon De Roey

Charley Hull

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Bronte Law

Shannon Tan

Alice Hewson

Maria Hernandez

Alexandra Forsterling

Liz Young

Kirsten Rudgeley

Esther Henseleit

Emma Spitz

Perrine Delacour

Helen Briem

Amelia Garvey

Diksha Dagar

Nastasia Nadaud

Lauren Walsh

Haeran Ryu

Jeeno Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Sei Young Kim

Miranda Wang

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Somi Lee

Lindy Duncan

Gaby Lopez

Mi Hyang Lee

Kristen Gillman

Yan Liu

Ilhee Lee

Minami Katsu

Saki Baba

Leona Maguire

Wei-Ling Hsu

Cassie Porter

Jenny Shin

Haeji Kang

Moriya Jutanugarn

Elizabeth Szokol

Karis Davidson

Weiwei Zhang

Albane Valenzuela

Yuri Yoshida

Gemma Dryburgh

Brooke Matthews

Dewi Weber

Minjee Lee

Hyo Joo Kim

Rio Takeda

Miyu Yamashita

Yealimi Noh

Carlota Ciganda

Chisato Iwai

Madelene Sagstrom

Ina Yoon

Andrea Lee

Ingrid Lindblad

Youmin Hwang

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Allisen Corpuz

Hyunjo Yoo

Cara Gainer

Mimi Rhodes

Sara Kouskova

Darcey Harry

In Gee Chun

Sayaka Takahashi

Eri Okayama

Shuri Sakuma

Sora Kamiya

Sakura Koiwai

Clarisa Temelo (a)

Jeneath Wong (a)

Carla Bernat Escuder (a)

Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

