  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • LPGA Dow Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

LPGA Dow Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 24, 2025 04:55 GMT
Dow Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Dow Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The LPGA Dow Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29, at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan. Unlike the usual individual stroke play events, this will be a two-player team event.

Ad

The Dow Championship 2025 will feature 72 teams competing in foursome and fourball formats alternately for the $3.3 million event. As per odds, the defending champion duo of Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin is favored to lift the title at Midland Country Club.

Rio Takeda and Miyu Yamashita, and the sibling duo of Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai, are also among the favorites. Sei Young Kim and Auston Kim are also in the mix, alongside Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LPGA Dow Championship 2025 odds explored

Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul are defending champions at the LPGA Dow Championship (Image Source: Getty)
Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul are defending champions at the LPGA Dow Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the odds for the LPGA Dow Championship 2025:

  • Yin/Thitikul - 5/16
  • Takeda/Yamashita - 20/29
  • C Iwai/A Iwai - 20/29
  • J H Im/S Lee - 20/21
  • S Y Kim/A Kim - 11/8
  • Khang/Thompson - 11/8
  • H Ryu/R Zhang - 13/8
  • Furue/An - 37/20
  • Coughlin/Hataoka - 39/20
  • Kupcho/Maguire - 21/10
  • A Jutanugarn/M Jutanugarn - 21/10
  • Ciganda/Lopez - 21/10
  • L Li/A Lee - 23/10
  • Wannasaen/Boonchant - 13/5
  • Schmelzel/Valenzuela - 3
  • Katsu/Shibuno - 3
  • Ko/D Kang - 18/5
  • De Roey/Roussin-Bouchard - 4
  • Duncan/M Wang - 4
  • Corpuz/Weber - 4
  • Baba/Yoshida - 43/10
  • S H Park/Yoon - 9/2
  • Lindblad/Moresco - 9/2
  • Munoz/Ramirez - 9/2
  • Chun/Song - 9/2
  • Gillman/Smith-Stroh - 9/2
  • M H Lee/J Jeon - 9/2
  • Y Liu/Y Zhang - 21/4
  • Bae/Choi - 21/4
  • Suwannapura/H Kang - 21/4
  • Tavatanakit/J Chang - 21/4
  • Dryburgh/Porter - 25/4
  • W Zhang/Zeng - 25/4
  • Yubol/Phatlum - 25/4
  • Knight/Szokol - 25/4
  • Hsu/Tseng - 15/2
  • Tardy/O'Toole - 15/2
  • Davidson/Darquea - 15/2
  • Jang/A Park - 8
  • Chien/M Lee - 8
  • Kreiter/Do - 8
  • M Liu/He - 8
  • Guseva/Stoll - 8
  • Shadoff/H Lin - 8
  • Matthews/Hartlage - 8
  • Belac/Pagdanganan - 8
  • Naveed/Garcia - 37/4
  • Strom/Kinhult - 37/4
  • Borge/Mack - 37/4
  • Inglis/Doherty - 37/4
  • Sharp/Kemp - 37/4
  • Yu Liu/R Liu - 37/4
  • Yan/K Park - 37/4
  • J Lee/Joo - 39/4
  • Davis/Stephens - 39/4
  • Xu/Galdiano - 39/4
  • Cano/McGinty - 39/4
  • Nishimura/Nam - 39/4
  • M Young/Iacobelli - 39/4
  • Ashok/Ardina - 25/2
  • Popov/Lindberg - 25/2
  • Cernousek/Budde - 25/2
  • Pano/Holmqvist - 25/2
  • Lewis/Fassi - 25/2
  • Reto/A Lewis - 25/2
  • Babineaux/Jolly - 15
  • Altomare/McPherson - 15
  • Grewal/Kaur - 15
  • L Morris/Porvasnik - 16
  • Coleman/Fall - 18
  • Leblanc/Chan - 18
  • Ji/Gulbis - 22
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications