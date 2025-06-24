LPGA Dow Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Dow Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29, at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan. Unlike the usual individual stroke play events, this will be a two-player team event.

The Dow Championship 2025 will feature 72 teams competing in foursome and fourball formats alternately for the $3.3 million event. As per odds, the defending champion duo of Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin is favored to lift the title at Midland Country Club.

Rio Takeda and Miyu Yamashita, and the sibling duo of Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai, are also among the favorites. Sei Young Kim and Auston Kim are also in the mix, alongside Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson.

LPGA Dow Championship 2025 odds explored

Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul are defending champions at the LPGA Dow Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the odds for the LPGA Dow Championship 2025:

Yin/Thitikul - 5/16

Takeda/Yamashita - 20/29

C Iwai/A Iwai - 20/29

J H Im/S Lee - 20/21

S Y Kim/A Kim - 11/8

Khang/Thompson - 11/8

H Ryu/R Zhang - 13/8

Furue/An - 37/20

Coughlin/Hataoka - 39/20

Kupcho/Maguire - 21/10

A Jutanugarn/M Jutanugarn - 21/10

Ciganda/Lopez - 21/10

L Li/A Lee - 23/10

Wannasaen/Boonchant - 13/5

Schmelzel/Valenzuela - 3

Katsu/Shibuno - 3

Ko/D Kang - 18/5

De Roey/Roussin-Bouchard - 4

Duncan/M Wang - 4

Corpuz/Weber - 4

Baba/Yoshida - 43/10

S H Park/Yoon - 9/2

Lindblad/Moresco - 9/2

Munoz/Ramirez - 9/2

Chun/Song - 9/2

Gillman/Smith-Stroh - 9/2

M H Lee/J Jeon - 9/2

Y Liu/Y Zhang - 21/4

Bae/Choi - 21/4

Suwannapura/H Kang - 21/4

Tavatanakit/J Chang - 21/4

Dryburgh/Porter - 25/4

W Zhang/Zeng - 25/4

Yubol/Phatlum - 25/4

Knight/Szokol - 25/4

Hsu/Tseng - 15/2

Tardy/O'Toole - 15/2

Davidson/Darquea - 15/2

Jang/A Park - 8

Chien/M Lee - 8

Kreiter/Do - 8

M Liu/He - 8

Guseva/Stoll - 8

Shadoff/H Lin - 8

Matthews/Hartlage - 8

Belac/Pagdanganan - 8

Naveed/Garcia - 37/4

Strom/Kinhult - 37/4

Borge/Mack - 37/4

Inglis/Doherty - 37/4

Sharp/Kemp - 37/4

Yu Liu/R Liu - 37/4

Yan/K Park - 37/4

J Lee/Joo - 39/4

Davis/Stephens - 39/4

Xu/Galdiano - 39/4

Cano/McGinty - 39/4

Nishimura/Nam - 39/4

M Young/Iacobelli - 39/4

Ashok/Ardina - 25/2

Popov/Lindberg - 25/2

Cernousek/Budde - 25/2

Pano/Holmqvist - 25/2

Lewis/Fassi - 25/2

Reto/A Lewis - 25/2

Babineaux/Jolly - 15

Altomare/McPherson - 15

Grewal/Kaur - 15

L Morris/Porvasnik - 16

Coleman/Fall - 18

Leblanc/Chan - 18

Ji/Gulbis - 22

