LPGA follows in LIV Golf's footsteps with revamped app

The LPGA Tour announced the launch of its revamped app on February 12, along with partner Hero Digital. The news comes shortly after LIV Golf announced their new app last week.

Having collaborated with Hero Digital in the past, the new LPGA Tour app offers features that were not available before. Users can now create their own accounts and easily access the statistics and scores of their favorite golfer(s), much like LIV Golf's innovative app.

Matt Chmura, the chief communications, marketing, and brand officer of the LPGA Tour, said in a statement (via LPGA Tour):

"We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced LPGA mobile app with the support of Hero Digital. Delivering seamless technology for fans while better showcasing our players is a key part of the LPGA growth strategy."

For golf enthusiasts attending tournaments as a spectator, the LPGA Tour app provides an interactive course map for each tournament on the attendee dashboard. LPGA and LIV Golf fans can also enable notifications on the platforms to get real-time updates on their favorite players, scores, and news.

Expressing excitement about the new app, the CEO of Hero Digital, Jay Dettling, said (via LPGA Tour):

"The revamped app was thoughtfully designed to help fans feel part of the action. It’s a great example of what we love about this partnership with the LPGA — creating intuitive, beautiful digital experiences that bring the excitement of the sport to life.”

The LPGA Tour followed in LIV Golf's footsteps to add some improvements to their pre-existing features. Besides convenient navigation and exclusive content, the platform will also provide advanced insights into a player's career and season data with the help of new filtering tools.

LIV Golf announces new app

LIV Golf's new app combines their existing two apps into one with added features. Fans can now watch the tournaments live while gaining access to exclusive news. To make the experience more interactive, fans can also redeem rewards.

LIV Golf also announced its 'Any Shot Any Time' feature available exclusively on the new app. The AI-based player camera then enables fans to choose their favorite player and follow them throughout the entirety of the round while also having the ability to get instant replays of any shot anywhere on the golf course.

The leaderboards on the platform have been redesigned to be interactive with real-time shot tracking. Furthermore, the league's rewards program, 'LIV X', grants fans the opportunity to gain free tickets to tournaments along with exclusive merchandise.

Fans can earn points by participating in surveys, watching the broadcast, and providing feedback. Once a user reaches 'Legend' status on the app, they automatically unlock exclusive benefits.

The LIV Golf app will also contain stats, analysis, and news that isn't available on their official website. The platform is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the fans will have to uninstall the existing apps to use the new app.

