LPGA heads back to Thailand

by Press Release News 22 Feb 2017, 16:38 IST

The LPGA Tour begins its two-event Asia swing with the 11th edition of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course. The event will be telecast live on DSport- Discovery’s new sports channel from 23rd February to 26th February at 11.30 am.

Lexi Thompson comes to the event as the defending champion after running away with the event in 2016 when she won by six strokes for her seventh career victory on the LPGA Tour.

Home favourite, Ariya Jutanugarn is coming off one of the most dynamic seasons in LPGA history. She collected five victories, including the 2016 Women’s British Open for her first career major (first-ever major champion (male or female) from Thailand) and became the second player to win the Rolex Player of the Year, Race to the CME Globe and the LPGA Official Money Title in the same season.

World No. 2 Jutanugarn, who is coming off a tie for third last week at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, nearly won the Honda LPGA Thailand, at just 17 years old in 2013. Jutanugarn led the field into the final round, but with a triple bogey on the 18th, it was instead Inbee Park who hoisted the trophy.

The runner-up finish is Jutanugarn’s best at the event.