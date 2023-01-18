LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Schedule, field, and prize money explored

The 2023 LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is all set to take place at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. The event will happen from January 19 to 22, 2023.

The prestigious event will feature several top stars including defending champion Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Gaby Lopez, Annika Sorenstam amongst others. Many rising golfers such as Andrea Lee, Maja Stark, Leona Maguire, Jodi Ewart, and others will be participating also. The tournament will have a 30-player field.

It will definitely be an action-packed contest. It has a purse of $1,50,000.

What is the schedule and prize money of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round (Image via Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The four-day affair of the grand tournament will be exciting and thrilling. Here's taking a look at the schedule:

January 19 (Thursday): Round 1

January 20 (Friday): Round 2

January 21 (Saturday): Round 3

January 22 (Sunday): Round 4

The prize money for the tournament is $1.5 million. The winner's share would be a whopping $225,000.

Where to watch?

Golf Channel, Peacock, and NBC will be broadcasting the tournament live. The event will be telecasted from 12 pm to 3 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time). In India, the tournament will be telecasted on golf.tv.

