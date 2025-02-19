LPGA introduces new program to help elite amateurs turn pro

The LPGA Tour's new program to help the top female amateur golfers a pathway to securing a card on the circuit came into effect on Tuesday (Feb. 18). According to the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), players who record a minimum of 20 points will earn exempt Priortity List status.
However, players must meet LPGA Tour's set criteria framework. The amateur golfers must accumulate points in the given calander year and the previous three years. Exempt Priority List status will be granted to those players that meet the LPGA Tour's Membership requirements.
Underage players seeking their Tour cards must appeal to the LPGA Tour's Commisioner. In order to accept their LPGA Tour membership, the amateur golfer must turn professional.
Here's a look at an amateur player's options for accepting membership (via LPGA):
A player earning her 20th point prior to July 1 of the current year:
- Accept membership before July 1 of the current year (eligibility will be for the remainder of the current season)
- Defer membership until on or after July 1 of the current year (eligibility will be for the remainder of the current season and the following season)
- Defer membership until the following season (eligibility will be for the following season only)
A player earning her 20th point on or after July 1 of the current year:
- Accept membership for the remainder of the current season and the following season
- Defer membership intil the following season (eligibility will be for the following season only)
The LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway will run on a points-based system. Points will be allocated via World Golf Amateur Rankings (WAGR), LPGA Official Tournament Finish Position, Amateur Championships, Awards and Teams.
As of February 19, Lottie Woad leads the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway with 16 points. She is followed by Anna Davis who has 8 points to her name.
2025 LPGA Tour Season Schedule
Here's a look at the upcoming tournaments for the LPGA Tour's 2025 season (via LPGA):
- February 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand
- February 17 - March 2 - HSBC Women's World Championship
- March 6-9 - Blue Bay LPGA
- March 27-30 - Ford Championship
- April 2-6 - T-Mobile Match Play
- April 17-20 - JM Eagle LA Championship
- April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship
- May 1-4 - Black Desert Championshio
- May 8-11 - Mizuho Americas Open
- May 22-25 - Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
- May 29 - June 1 - US Women's Open
- June 6-8 - ShopRite LPGA Classic
- June 12-15 - Meijer LPGA Classic
- June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- June 26-29 - Dow Championship
- Junly 10-13 - Amundi Evian Championship
- July 24-27 - ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open
- July 31 - August 3 - AIG Women's Open
- August 14-17 - Standar Portland Classic
- August 21-24 - CPCK Women's Open
- August 28-31 - FM Championship
- September 11-14 - Kroger Queen City Championship
- September 19-21 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
- October 1-4 - LOTTE Championship
- October 9-12 - Buick LPGA Shanghai
- Ocober 16-19 - BMW Ladies Championship
- October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
- October 30 - November 2 - Maybank Championship
- November 6-9 - TOTO Japan Classic
- November 13-16 - The ANNIKA
- November 20-23 - CME Group Tour Championship
- December 12-14 - Grant Thornton Invitational