LPGA introduces new program to help elite amateurs turn pro

The LPGA Tour's new program to help the top female amateur golfers a pathway to securing a card on the circuit came into effect on Tuesday (Feb. 18). According to the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), players who record a minimum of 20 points will earn exempt Priortity List status.

However, players must meet LPGA Tour's set criteria framework. The amateur golfers must accumulate points in the given calander year and the previous three years. Exempt Priority List status will be granted to those players that meet the LPGA Tour's Membership requirements.

Underage players seeking their Tour cards must appeal to the LPGA Tour's Commisioner. In order to accept their LPGA Tour membership, the amateur golfer must turn professional.

Here's a look at an amateur player's options for accepting membership (via LPGA):

A player earning her 20th point prior to July 1 of the current year:

Accept membership before July 1 of the current year (eligibility will be for the remainder of the current season)

Defer membership until on or after July 1 of the current year (eligibility will be for the remainder of the current season and the following season)

Defer membership until the following season (eligibility will be for the following season only)

A player earning her 20th point on or after July 1 of the current year:

Accept membership for the remainder of the current season and the following season

Defer membership intil the following season (eligibility will be for the following season only)

The LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway will run on a points-based system. Points will be allocated via World Golf Amateur Rankings (WAGR), LPGA Official Tournament Finish Position, Amateur Championships, Awards and Teams.

As of February 19, Lottie Woad leads the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway with 16 points. She is followed by Anna Davis who has 8 points to her name.

2025 LPGA Tour Season Schedule

Here's a look at the upcoming tournaments for the LPGA Tour's 2025 season (via LPGA):

February 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand

February 17 - March 2 - HSBC Women's World Championship

March 6-9 - Blue Bay LPGA

March 27-30 - Ford Championship

April 2-6 - T-Mobile Match Play

April 17-20 - JM Eagle LA Championship

April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship

May 1-4 - Black Desert Championshio

May 8-11 - Mizuho Americas Open

May 22-25 - Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba

May 29 - June 1 - US Women's Open

June 6-8 - ShopRite LPGA Classic

June 12-15 - Meijer LPGA Classic

June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship

June 26-29 - Dow Championship

Junly 10-13 - Amundi Evian Championship

July 24-27 - ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

July 31 - August 3 - AIG Women's Open

August 14-17 - Standar Portland Classic

August 21-24 - CPCK Women's Open

August 28-31 - FM Championship

September 11-14 - Kroger Queen City Championship

September 19-21 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

October 1-4 - LOTTE Championship

October 9-12 - Buick LPGA Shanghai

Ocober 16-19 - BMW Ladies Championship

October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

October 30 - November 2 - Maybank Championship

November 6-9 - TOTO Japan Classic

November 13-16 - The ANNIKA

November 20-23 - CME Group Tour Championship

December 12-14 - Grant Thornton Invitational

