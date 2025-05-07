LPGA Mizuho Americas Open forecast: Will wind and rain interrupt the play?

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is set to begin on May 8 at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey City, New Jersey. However, the weather could be a disturbance, as recent forecast suggests wind and rain might affect play on multiple days.

On Thursday (May 8), cloudy skies and light rain are expected. Winds could blow as strong as 20 mph and cause trouble in open parts of the course near the river. The temperature should remain cool, around the low 60s Fahrenheit. The cool weather could impact how far the ball travels, though.

The next day, on May 9, conditions could be tougher. More rain is expected, with winds of 15-18 mph speed, which would make it tough for players to control their shots while putting or approaching the green. On Saturday, May 10, the temperature might improve. The highs may reach the upper 60s, but the winds are expected to be the same.

In the final round, May 11, conditions are expected to be better. It should be sunny with no major rain in the forecast, but winds are expected.

A total of 130 players from the LPGA Tour are going to participate in the Mizuho Americas Open. So, let's look at the tee times of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open.

Tee time details of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open, round 1, explored

Here's the detailed list of round 1 tee times for the Mizuho Americas Open:

Hole 1

7:15 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Sarah Kemp, Frida Kinhult

7:26 am: Ssu-Chia Cheng, Jenny Shin, Hira Naveed

7:37 am: Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Jiwon Jeon, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

7:48 am: Amy Yang, Stephanie Kyriacou, Madelene Sagstrom

7:59 am: Carlota Ciganda, Somi Lee, Allisen Corpuz

8:10 am: Lucy Li, Patty Tavatanakit, Anna Nordqvist

8:21 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Ingrid Lindblad, Haeran Ryu

8:32 am: Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso, Jeeno Thitikul

8:43 am: Fiona Xu, Dani Holmqvist, Bianca Pagdanganan

8:54 am: Yahui Zhang, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Lauren Morris

12:15 pm: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yuri Yoshida, Savannah Grewal

12:26 pm: Weiwei Zhang, Aditi Ashok, Georgia Hall

12:37 pm: Hyo Joon Jang, Jessica Porvasnik, Paula Reto

12:48 pm: Chisato Iwai, Andrea Lee, Stacy Lewis

12:59 pm: Ina Yoon, Akie Iwai, Ashleigh Buhai

1:10 pm: Yan Liu, Sarah Schmelzel, Jasmine Suwannapura

1:21 pm: Moriya Jutanugarn, A Lim Kim, Auston Kim

1:32 pm: Leona Maguire, Esther Henseleit, Jennifer Kupcho

1:43 pm: Eun-Hee Ji, Cheyenne Knight, Grace Kim

1:54 pm: Peiyun Chien, Gemma Dryburgh, Morgane Metraux

Hole 10

7:15 am: Yu Liu, Jenny Coleman, In Gee Chun

7:26 am: Karis Davidson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Jenny Bae

7:37 am: Alexa Pano, Wichanee Meechai, Soo Bin Joo

7:48 am: Manon De Roey, Jin Hee Im, Mi Hyang Lee

7:59 am: Yealimi Noh, Bailey Tardy, Maja Stark

8:10 am: Minami Katsu, Lauren Coughlin, Pajaree Anannarukarn

8:21 am: Hye-Jin Choi, Angel Yin, Narin An

8:32 am: Nataliya Guseva, Minjee Lee, Celine Boutier

8:43 am: Madison Young, Lauren Hartlage, Yuna Nishimura

8:54 am: Kristen Gillman, Caroline Inglis, Arpichaya Yubol

12:15 pm: Brittany Altomare, Elizabeth Szokol, Celine Borge

12:26 pm: Hinako Shibuno, Dewi Weber, Xiaowen Yin

12:37 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Ruixin Liu, Brooke Matthews

12:48 pm: Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

12:59 pm: Rio Takeda, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sei Young Kim

1:10 pm: Lindy Duncan, Linnea Strom, Cassie Porter

1:21 pm: Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang, Hannah Green

1:32 pm: Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang

1:43 pm: Yana Wilson, Kate Smith-Stroh, Kumkang Park

1:54 pm: Erika Hara, Gigi Stoll, Fatima Fernandez Cano

