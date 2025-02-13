LPGA new pace-of play-policy: Rules, penalties and other details explored 

The LPGA Tour has announced new policies following numerous complaints from players and spectators alike regarding pace of play. The new rules were announced on February 13 and will be in effect on the LPGA and Epson Tours in March and April respectively.

The new policy provides LPGA Tour players with lowered timing thresholds for stroke penalties. If a player goes over the time by 1 to 5 seconds, they will be slapped with a fine. 6 to 15 seconds overtime results in a one stroke penalty while a player taking more than 16 seconds will be penalised with two strokes. Slow play fines for each player will double each consecutive year a player is found in violation of the new policy.

Trending

According to the LPGA Tour's new rules, the first player to hit on par 4 and par 5 holes will no longer receive an additional 10 seconds to play their tee shots. However, players will receive the additional 10 seconds if teeing off on a par 4 who's green is reachable in one stroke.

The LPGA Tour will continue to grant 10 additional seconds to the first player of the group that tees off on a par 3 hole. The first player to hit their approach shots and putts will still receive the additional time.

The new policies will be implemented with some of the old pace of play rules. If the leading group is over its time par and a group is out of position, the group will receive one warning per round. However, if a rules official deems the group to be way off their time, they may not receive a warning and will be subject to stricter consequences.

The LPGA Tour players on the last three holes of the round will be timed without receiving an intitial warning. A player may also be timed at any time during a round for any shot played.

LPGA Tour reveals new policies were aided by players

The LPGA Tour's Player President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman revealed in a statement that the new pace of play policies were created with the help of its players. He said that the new rules were formulated with the feedback of its players and on-course data. Here's a look at the statement (via LPGA Tour):

"This new policy, which was player-led and developed through an established Pace of Play Committee, was created in what we believe is in the best interest of our brand, fans and the overall LPGA watching experience. Based on a data-backed approach and direct player input, this policy now acts as a stronger deterrent, ensuring players take warnings seriously before penalties become necessary.

"Our overall intention is to improve the pace of play on Tour, and these updates mark a significant step toward creating a more efficient and enjoyable competitive environment, benefiting both our Members and our fans.”

The LPGA Tour's new rules will be enforced on March 27 during the 2025 Ford Championship along with the Epson Tour's IOA Championship on April 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback