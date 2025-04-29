LPGA's Black Desert Championship 2025: Schedule, top players, and more

The Black Desert Championship will be the LPGA’s next stop after finishing the Chevron Championship last week, with Mao Saigo winning the tournament after scoring 7 under. The first-ever Black Desert Championship will be played this week, and it will be a four-day tournament with a cut system after the second day.

Here's the entire schedule for the tournament:

May 1: Thursday- First Round

May 2: Friday- Second Round

May 3: Saturday- Third Round

May 4: Sunday- Fourth Round

The LPGA Black Desert Championship will take place at Black Desert Resort, which is a course stretching 6,629 yards with a par-72 layout. The course isn't open to the public yet before the professional golfers play there. Tom Weiskopf designed the course and couldn't live to see it completed.

The course winds through lava fields in Utah, and the resort has other amenities apart from the golf course. They have dining and a water park to relax.

The Black Desert Championship can be watched on NBC Digital and the Golf Channel.

Here's a detailed report of the TV timings:

Thursday, May 1: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, May 2: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, May 3: 6:00-9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, May 4: 6:00-9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

What is the field of the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship?

The Black Desert will not have golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, but will feature top-ranked golfers like Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue, and Lilia Vu as the top 80 in the field. Ali Mulhall and Christine Wang are sponsor invites. In Gee Chun will enter the field as a major winner, and Cheyenne Knight as an LPGA winner.

Here's the list of all golfers playing in the field of the LPGA Black Desert Championship:

Ali Mulhall

Christine Wang

Cristie Kerr

Yani Tseng

Haeran Ryu

Ruoning Yin

Ayaka Furue

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Esther Henseleit

Yu Liu

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Xiyu Janet Lin

Bailey Tardy

Arpichaya Yubol

Minjee Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Stacy Lewis

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Ingrid Lindblad

Lauren Morris

Yahui Zhang

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Jenny Bae

Fiona Xu

Madison Young

Cassie Porter

Jenny Coleman

Weiwei Zhang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Yan Liu

Lindy Duncan

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Miyu Yamashita

Chisato Iwai

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Manon De Roey

Akie Iwai

Gigi Stoll

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Dewi Weber

Kumkang Park

Gurleen Kaur

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Ana Belac

Caley McGinty

Alena Sharp

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Saki Baba

Amanda Doherty

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Sofia Garcia

Daniela Iacobelli

Miranda Wang

Heather Lin

Olivia Cowan

Haeji Kang

Perrine Delacour

Kelly Tan

