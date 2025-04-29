LPGA's Black Desert Championship 2025: Schedule, top players, and more

The Black Desert Championship will be the LPGA’s next stop after finishing the Chevron Championship last week, with Mao Saigo winning the tournament after scoring 7 under. The first-ever Black Desert Championship will be played this week, and it will be a four-day tournament with a cut system after the second day.
Here's the entire schedule for the tournament:
May 1: Thursday- First Round
May 2: Friday- Second Round
May 3: Saturday- Third Round
May 4: Sunday- Fourth Round
The LPGA Black Desert Championship will take place at Black Desert Resort, which is a course stretching 6,629 yards with a par-72 layout. The course isn't open to the public yet before the professional golfers play there. Tom Weiskopf designed the course and couldn't live to see it completed.
The course winds through lava fields in Utah, and the resort has other amenities apart from the golf course. They have dining and a water park to relax.
The Black Desert Championship can be watched on NBC Digital and the Golf Channel.
Here's a detailed report of the TV timings:
Thursday, May 1: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, May 2: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, May 3: 6:00-9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday, May 4: 6:00-9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
What is the field of the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship?
The Black Desert will not have golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, but will feature top-ranked golfers like Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue, and Lilia Vu as the top 80 in the field. Ali Mulhall and Christine Wang are sponsor invites. In Gee Chun will enter the field as a major winner, and Cheyenne Knight as an LPGA winner.
Here's the list of all golfers playing in the field of the LPGA Black Desert Championship:
Ali Mulhall
Christine Wang
Cristie Kerr
Yani Tseng
Haeran Ryu
Ruoning Yin
Ayaka Furue
Mao Saigo
Lilia Vu
Brooke M. Henderson
Celine Boutier
Hye-Jin Choi
Chanettee Wannasaen
Maja Stark
Yuka Saso
Patty Tavatanakit
Jin Hee Im
Jennifer Kupcho
Megan Khang
Narin An
Nataliya Guseva
A Lim Kim
Linn Grant
Nasa Hataoka
Charley Hull
Gabriela Ruffels
Lucy Li
Amy Yang
Sarah Schmelzel
Ariya Jutanugarn
Esther Henseleit
Yu Liu
Jasmine Suwannapura
Andrea Lee
Allisen Corpuz
Albane Valenzuela
Grace Kim
Moriya Jutanugarn
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Xiyu Janet Lin
Bailey Tardy
Arpichaya Yubol
Minjee Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Linnea Strom
Ryann O'Toole
Sarah Kemp
Hyo Joo Kim
Carlota Ciganda
Gaby Lopez
Stephanie Kyriacou
Auston Kim
Hinako Shibuno
Alexa Pano
Ashleigh Buhai
Brittany Altomare
Ruixin Liu
Yuna Nishimura
Peiyun Chien
Somi Lee
Hira Naveed
Anna Nordqvist
Georgia Hall
Paula Reto
Wei-Ling Hsu
Wichanee Meechai
Minami Katsu
Gemma Dryburgh
Kristen Gillman
Stacy Lewis
In Gee Chun
Sung Hyun Park
Jeongeun Lee6
Rio Takeda
Cheyenne Knight
Ingrid Lindblad
Lauren Morris
Yahui Zhang
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Jessica Porvasnik
Brooke Matthews
Jenny Bae
Fiona Xu
Madison Young
Cassie Porter
Jenny Coleman
Weiwei Zhang
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Lauren Hartlage
Hyo Joon Jang
Aditi Ashok
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Yan Liu
Lindy Duncan
Frida Kinhult
Bianca Pagdanganan
Xiaowen Yin
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Karis Davidson
Morgane Metraux
Savannah Grewal
Jiwon Jeon
Dani Holmqvist
Celine Borge
Caroline Inglis
Eun-Hee Ji
Danielle Kang
Miyu Yamashita
Chisato Iwai
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Manon De Roey
Akie Iwai
Gigi Stoll
Ina Yoon
Yuri Yoshida
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Dewi Weber
Kumkang Park
Gurleen Kaur
Adela Cernousek
Mariel Galdiano
Soo Bin Joo
Azahara Munoz
Benedetta Moresco
Mary Liu
Kate Smith-Stroh
Ana Belac
Caley McGinty
Alena Sharp
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Saki Baba
Amanda Doherty
Polly Mack
Pornanong Phatlum
Sofia Garcia
Daniela Iacobelli
Miranda Wang
Heather Lin
Olivia Cowan
Haeji Kang
Perrine Delacour
Kelly Tan