LPGA Tour announces major change for the 2025 International Crown

The LPGA Tour has announced a groundbreaking change to the format of the prestigious Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown. For the first time in history, the tournament will feature a World Team comprised of the best players from regions not represented by countries that have already qualified.

The LPGA Tour's bold inclusion of world-class golfers from all over the globe highlights its focus on diversity. Here's a look into the announcement made on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the leading women's professional golf tour (via X @LPGA):

"The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown just got bigger! The 2025 will feature one World Team, marking the inclusion of athletes who would not otherwise qualify for the competition via country selection. For the first time, one World Team at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will include the top-ranked player from each of the following four regions, not from a country already qualified: Americas (North America and South America); Europe; Asia; and Africa and Oceania. This World Team will compete alongside teams representing seven countries."

The World Team will include one top-ranked player from the Americas (North America and South America), Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. They will take on teams representing seven countries in a four-day match-play style battle for a grand purse worth $2 million.

The LPGA Tour announced that in addition to the World Team, a new group will be introduced comprising of the best golfers that merit inclusion in the tournament but do not come from countries that do not qualify.

Countries for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will be finalized following the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, while players will be finalized after the AIG Women's Open. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the New Korea Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonghi-do in the Republic of Korea from October 23 to 26.

LPGA Tour issues preview into 2025 International Crown teams

The teams representing seven countries at the 2025 International Crown will be determined by the combined Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings of the top four players from each country following the conclusion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in late June.

To be eligible for the 2025 International Crown, a country must have at least four world-ranked players. While the final 32-player field will be confirmed after the AIG Women's Open in August, the LPGA Tour has released a preview of the current standings for each country as of January 16, 2025.

Here's a look at the teams for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown if they were to be named today (via LPGA Tour):

United States of America (35 points)

Republic of Korea (53 points)

Japan (54 points)

Thailand (121 points)

Australia (125 points)

Sweden (208 points)

People's Republic of China (240 points)

England (387 points)

World Team (Lydia Ko - World No. 3, Celine Boutier - World No. 9, Brooke Henderson, World No. 25, Peiyun Chien - World No. 88)

