LPGA World No. 1 Lydia Ko gets married in South Korea

World Golf No. 1 and LPGA star Lydia Ko has gotten married to her fiance Chung Jun at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral in South Korea.

Her husband Jun is her boyfriend for two years. He is the son of Hyundai Card's Vice President and CEO Chung Tae. Hyundai Card is a credit card company of Hyundai Motor Group headquartered in Seoul,

Ko looked gracious walking down the aisle in a white lace gown with a long train and veil.

Lydia Ko and her husband Chung Jun share a kiss at their wedding (Image via Lydia Ko Instagram)

“It’s very complicated. I proposed to him as well and then he proposed to me. I was like ‘why is it that the guy has got to propose?’,” Ko said in his interview with NZME in October.

Ko said she did it in golf style, writing, "Will you marry me" on the golf balls.

The 25-year-old also said that in Korea, proposals usually happen after the wedding date is set and sometimes it is just before the wedding week.

"Some people do it early and some people do a surprise proposal a few days before - so it’s very different."

Ko said her then-boyfriend proposed to her during their engagement shoot and she was not expecting it.

"It was really cool. I didn’t expect it." said Ko.

"He was going on about numbers, of how many days we’ve known each other and things like that. For a second I was thinking ‘why are you throwing numbers at me?’ and then I realised what was going on”, she further added.

Lydia Ko 2022

Prior to the start of 2022, Lydia Ko pretty much struggled with her form. She came into the 2021-22 season without a single win since 208. But this year her fortunes have changed or we should say she changed her fortunes.

Lydia won thrice this year, which included the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. It was her first multiple-victory year since 2016. Her other two successes came at the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio and the BMW Ladies Championship.

Lydia finished in the top 10 on eleven occasions. Out of them, she finished with a T5 or better on nine occasions.

She also won the LPGA Player of the Year and the Vare Trophy for scoring the lowest average of 68.99.

In LPGA history, only Annika Sorenstam has scored lower than her. For the CME Championship, Ko won $2 million, the highest-ever amount in LPGA history. Her official money for this year was $4,364,403.

Lydia, being grateful to be number 1 again, said she never expected to return to the top again. She thanked her family, friends, and team in her statement on the LPGA release.

Since her debut, Ko has emerged victorious 19 times on tour which is the 29th most in the history of LPGA . She has two major wins, each at the 2015 Amundi Evian Championship and the 2016 Chevron Championship. She also has two silver medals, silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

