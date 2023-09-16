Ludvig Aberg height: How tall is the Swedish golf prodigy?

Ludvig Aberg, the Swedish golf sensation, is making waves in the sport with his recent success. Standing tall at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) as a generational talent, Aberg has garnered attention and accolades for his remarkable abilities on the course.

Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, quickly recognized Aberg's exceptional skills. He bestowed one of the six wild cards upon the 23-year-old Swede for the upcoming Ryder Cup clash against the United States.

Aberg's meteoric rise, transitioning from the amateur ranks to the Ryder Cup, sets a remarkable record in the competition's history.

Before his June professional debut, Aberg held the coveted title of world number one amateur. Remarkably, he clinched victory at the final qualifying event in Switzerland, showcasing his potential as a future golfing star.

However, Aberg's stature is not the only thing that sets him apart. Despite his imposing height, he possesses a physique that defies expectations, harking back to his childhood days of playing soccer.

Aberg's ability as a ball-striker and his fearless use of the driver to gain an advantage over his competitors make him a formidable presence on the course.

How has Ludvig Aberg performed so far in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden looks across the 16th hole during Day Three of the BMW PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Ludvig Aberg's performance in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth has been nothing short of spectacular. With his precise play and steely determination, he managed to secure a two-shot lead over his closest competitors, Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme.

This impressive feat comes on the back of consistent performances, including two consecutive rounds of six-under 66.

The 23-year-old Swede's exceptional form has not gone unnoticed. Reflecting on his remarkable performance, Aberg modestly remarked:

"I wish it was easy! I feel like I am playing good golf and taking advantage of that. Hopefully, I do the same tomorrow." (via Sky Sports)

What makes Ludvig Aberg's performance even more remarkable is his connection to Wentworth, something he mentioned:

"Wentworth is one of the events I grew up watching, so to be leading after Saturday is cool, pretty surreal. All I can do is prepare and do things that work well for me. Keep my head cold."