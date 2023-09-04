Ludvig Aberg set to create unique history at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg is set to make history as he debuts for Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Notably, the 23-year-old will be the first golfer to feature in a Ryder Cup before participating in his inaugural major championship.

He was named as one of the captain's picks by Team Europe's Luke Donald. Aberg will join the prestigious roster of European players at the Ryder Cup hosted at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

Aberg's defining moment arrived at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, where he delivered a stunning final-round performance, carding an impressive 64 at Crans-sur-Sierre. This remarkable feat secured him a two-stroke lead over his competitors, including Alexander Bjork. Not only did this victory catapult him into the world's top 100 players, but it also served as a resounding statement of his talent, leading to his selection for Team Europe.

Aberg joins the elite ranks of automatic qualifiers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Donald further solidified Team Europe's lineup by selecting Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka.

Ludvig Aberg is a generational talent, feels Luke Donald

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden poses with the Omega European Masters trophy (Image via Getty)

Ludvig Aberg's inclusion in Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup comes with high praise from none other than captain Luke Donald, who recognizes Aberg as a generational talent with the potential for a long and illustrious career in golf.

"Ludvig is a generational player. He'll be around a long time and do amazing things. If he didn't make this one, he'd be around for the next eight Ryder Cups. That's how good I think he is," said Luke Donald via Sky Sports.

Aberg's calm and collected approach and his remarkable shot-making abilities have earned him recognition as one of the game's emerging talents. Notably, Aberg's statistics for the year position him as the top driver globally, surpassing even renowned players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

"He's such a cool cucumber, goes about his business so easily, has a great way about him, and hits some of the most amazing shots. If you look at stats this year, he'd be the No. 1 driver in the world, ahead of McIlroy and Scheffler. That's pretty high standards," added Donald.

Aberg is seen as a golfer who can leave an indelible mark on the Ryder Cup, making him a valuable asset for the present and the foreseeable future.