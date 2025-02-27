Lydia Ko shares her true feelings about her "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" with top fashion magazine

Lydia Ko will be featured on Vogue Korea's cover for their March issue, titled Woman and Work Vogue Leaders. During a pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, the Olympian opened up about the experience.

While Lydia Ko has been known for her dominance on the golf course, she has always had an eye out for fashion. The 27-year-old revealed that she was very grateful to the prestigious magazine for the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The World Golf Hall of Famer said at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via X @LPGA):

"That was so much fun...I was super proud and excited of the way it turned out. And obviously very grateful to Vogue for kind of giving me that opportunity. It's really a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The Vogue photoshoot saw Lydia Ko trade in her signature visor hat for a designer dress. While she admitted to liking the glam, the LPGA Tour legend stated that she does not envy the models who do this on a regular basis.

Emphasizing the effort that goes into the production of such a prestigious magazine, Lydia Ko expressed her gratitude to the Vogue Korea team. She said (via X @LPGA):

"Obviously, my first experience, really being on a fashion magazine, and outside of, you know, golf clothes and my hat. And I think the hat in particular is a signature look for all of us. And that's how most people recognize us. So, to have hair extensions, hair down, you know, wearing amazing clothes. It's so much fun. I'm honestly not envious of the models that do this quite often. It's a lot of work and a lot of people to make that cover shoot the way it is."

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's interview at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via X @LPGA):

Lydia Ko also took to her Instagram platform on February 18 to give her fans a sneak peek into the cover. The photos featured the World No. 3 golfer stunning in gorgeous outfits from Loro Piana.

Here's a look into a few of the snapshots that will be a part of Vogue Korea's March issue (via Instagram @lydsko):

Lydia Ko's presence in the fashion magazine aligns with Vogue's campaign to promote women in sports. With the rest of the LPGA Tour season ahead, fans are eager to see the former World No. 1 golfer shine on and off the golf course.

Lydia Ko 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship

Lydia Ko is seeking to earn the 23rd title of her LPGA Tour career at this week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. She teed off the first round of the tournament at 9:30 AM local time.

Paired with Hannah Green and Jeeno Thitikul, the Olympic gold medalist is through 11 holes for the day and is tied for 3rd place with Charley Hull and 6 other world-class golfers.

Ko has carded in nine pars and two birdies so far to bear a score of 2 under par. She is two strokes behind solo leader Jeeno Thitikul, who is four under par through 11 holes.

