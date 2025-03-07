“Mad not to consider it” – When LPGA icon Charley Hull shared her two cents on a LIV Golf women’s league

Charley Hull once shared her thoughts on having a LIV Golf Women's league. The LIV Golf league for men was introduced in 2022. While the league received initial backlashes, the golf world got accustomed to the new normal. Top-tier players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and more play in the breakaway league.

However, the LIV League doesn't have a wing for women's professional golf to date. Hull shared her thoughts in 2022 that she'd not mind having a LIV Golf league for the women's circuit. She said, via NGC:

“Well I haven’t heard anything yet…But at the end of the day I think you’d be mad not to consider it.”

Another golfer, Carlota Ciganda, said about this, via Golf Week:

“I think a lot of women would go because it's a big difference…If they are asking you to go to Saudi and they are going to pay you $5 million, what would you do? Would you stay here? Would you go and take the money?I understand both points. I don't think it's right or wrong. You have some political ideas but at the same time this is our job and if you have an opportunity somewhere else why not take advantage and go.”

Currently, the LIV League has a new CEO named Scott O'Neil, and he replaced Greg Norman this year.

How did Charley Hull play in the 2024 and 2025 LPGA tournaments?

Charley Hull had one top-10 finish in 2025, and that was at the HSBC Women's World Championship with a T4. She had four top-10 finishes in 2024, including a T2 at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican and a T5 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. Here's a list of all of Hull's tournaments in 2024.

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T19

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T4

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T7

Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course): T54

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: T10

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: Withdrawn

The Chevron Championship: T23

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T13

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T34

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: T19

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T16

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed cut

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links: T5

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T20

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19

Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (West Course): T12

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T2

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T16

