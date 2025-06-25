Marcel Siem claims being ‘incredibly drunk’ while making three golf course records

Marcel Siem recently mentioned in a DP World Tour interview that he once tied course records three separate times, including at Pebble Beach, while incredibly drunk and completely sleep-deprived.

Jon Sherman shared a clip of Siem's interview on June 24. Sherman described this incident in the X post and mentioned Siem being incredibly drunk in the caption. While Siem can be heard saying:

"I think I had three course records completely hammered without sleep. It's crazy. I can say one thing, but they are not called records anymore, but Pebble Beach was the best. So I just shared the course record with Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, with 30 legends.

I puke twice that round. We started straight away with Long Island iced teas and Five pints or whatever, and then ended up with champagne. So tea time was eight, eight o'clock, whatever, and we finished at six, and I went to the room and this and this, it was horrendous. Seriously, I was so drunk.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of golf’s most celebrated and punishing courses. The official competitive course record is a 60 by Wyndham Clark during the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro‑Am, aided by preferred lies due to wet conditions. Before Clark, the record stood at 62 in tournament play and a 61 during a collegiate round by Hurly Long in 2017.

Marcel Siem's also known for his hole-in-one Porsche at the 2017 17th hole and his emotional 2023 comeback win at the Hero Indian Open after an eight-year dry spell. With that, let's look at Marcel Siem's 2023 victory at the Hero Indian Open.

Marcel Siem Edges Yannik Paul in a Nail-Biting Finish to Win 2023 Hero Indian Open

Marcel Siem delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of his career to capture the 2023 Hero Indian Open title. The German golfer edged fellow countryman Yannik Paul by just a single shot at the DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi. Siem fired a 68 in the final round, wrapping up the event with a total score of 14-under-par 274.

The win was worth $340,000, marking his first DP World Tour victory in nearly nine years. Siem sank a birdie on the 4th hole to draw level with Paul at 11-under. He hit another birdie on the 10th, which he then extended with another birdie on the 11th. On the 13th, Siem slipped with a bogey while Paul capitalised with a birdie. Siem drained a crucial 15-foot birdie on the 15th to reclaim the lead.

The final hole was dramatic. Siem’s shot found the water, but he recovered with a solid third shot and managed two steady putts to secure par. Paul had a chance to force a playoff but narrowly missed his birdie attempt, handing Siem the win by the slimmest margin.

