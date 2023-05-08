"Massive drives and massive t**s" - Paige Spiranac releases new video on 'how to swing with a big chest'

Paige Spiranac shared a new tutorial video for big-breasted women. The 30-year-old golf influencer posted the video on Instagram. She posted it because she said she gets asked often how to swing with a large chest.

She wrote in the caption:

"How to swing with a big chest🍈🍈 In all seriousness I get this question a ton so hopefully this helps! They can get in the way but once you get the the right set up it’s bombs away! Here’s to massive drives and massive t**s…I mean tips."

She opened the video with:

"Do you got some Tig Ol Bitties, and you don't know how to swing? Well, I'm here to help you."

Then, she went on to give instructions:

"Move farther away from it to give you some space. Next, you want to tuck your right arm and lay your left arm on top of that mommy milker. Bombs away."

Spiranac is the most popular golf personality on social media at the moment with more than 3.7 million Instagram followers. A few days back, she answered some of her fans' most asked questions and owned everything she does with a statement:

"Yes, I know what I’m doing and own it!"

She also revealed that her favorite color was pink and sunflower was her favorite flower.

"Short game is the most important part in lowering your scores" - Paige Spiranac releases a YouTube tutorial on short game

Paige Spiranac uploaded a tutorial video on improving short game

Paige Spiranac returned to YouTube with a fresh coaching lesson, asking her followers to focus on improving their short game.

The video was uploaded by Spiranac on May 5 where she shared her insights for improving the short game.

She said:

"I always start with short game, and you should, too. Short game is the most important part in lowering your scores. Most people spend hours just hitting balls, and they're not getting better, so I want you to put your time into short game."

First, she went with short putts:

"First up, I want to work on my short putts. Most people will lose so many shots because they're just missing their shortcuts."

The drill she advised was three-six-nine which means to practice putting from three, six, and nine-foot distances and keep on doing it until one does it all three in a row.

She said that players don't need to hurry up and should take their time in between the shots.

"Even though we don't have much time, I don't want you to rush," she said. ' And in between each shot, I don't want you to pull back, putt, pull back. I want you to reset each time to emulate what you're going to do on the golf course.

"Sometimes this could take three minutes. Sometimes this could take the entire 15, but that's okay."

Spiranac has more than 329K subscribers on Youtube. She also launched her subscription-based website, OnlyPaige, earlier this year where she promised to share exclusive content and some golf tutorial videos.

