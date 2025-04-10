Masters 2025 merchandise: How to buy, price, list of products explored

The 89th edition of the Masters is currently underway at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. This is one of the most prestigious golf events, with golf enthusiasts eagerly awaiting this tournament throughout the year. The chances of getting a single-day Masters ticket are around 0.55 percent.

Ad

So, fans who will attend the 2025 Masters will look to make full use of their tickets and buy some souvenirs. Notably, the merchandise and other products are exclusively available only at the Augusta National Golf Club and cannot be bought anywhere online.

Two flagship shops at Augusta National Golf Club have the Masters merchandise and are operational until the gates close. The North Golf Shop is in the Patron Corridor adjacent to the first fairway, while the South Village Golf Shop is located close to Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16.

Ad

Trending

The other golf shops on select holes in the course offer patrons daily essentials like headwear, chairs, sunscreen, etc.

To start your shopping, one puzzling purchase you can make is a gnome. Augusta National started selling a gnome in 2016, and they been an enormous success. They are so popular that one gnome is sold per customer, with only a limited number sold every day. The cost of buying the gnome is around $49.

Ad

Syndication: Wilmington Star-News - Source: Imagn

The shop also has a variety of rope hats listed for $35. The hats have different phrases, such as Azalea, Amen Corner, Magnolia, Crow's Nest, etc. Interestingly, there's one unique hat that has badges from past tournaments.

Ad

The food at Augusta National is rooted in tradition and is well-known in the entire golfing community. This year, along with Masters, and Augusta National T-shirts, the patrons can buy food merchandise and ball markers with classic food items printed on them. The t-shirts have prints of classic food items like egg salad sandwiches and the peach ice cream sandwich.

There are golf towels at the merchandise tent with the Masters' imprint on them available for $19. They can be used as souvenirs or might be helpful to flaunt during your next golf trip or in front of your friends.

Ad

Finally, there's a ton of fancy glassware priced at $18 for a set of two commemorative glasses with each year's winners on them.

Masters 2025 odds

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite golfer to win the Masters 2025 - Source: Imagn

Here are the odds and the favorite golfers to win the Masters 2025 (According to Sportsline)

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More