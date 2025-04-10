Masters 2025 merchandise: How to buy, price, list of products explored

The 89th edition of the Masters is currently underway at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. This is one of the most prestigious golf events, with golf enthusiasts eagerly awaiting this tournament throughout the year. The chances of getting a single-day Masters ticket are around 0.55 percent.
So, fans who will attend the 2025 Masters will look to make full use of their tickets and buy some souvenirs. Notably, the merchandise and other products are exclusively available only at the Augusta National Golf Club and cannot be bought anywhere online.
Two flagship shops at Augusta National Golf Club have the Masters merchandise and are operational until the gates close. The North Golf Shop is in the Patron Corridor adjacent to the first fairway, while the South Village Golf Shop is located close to Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16.
The other golf shops on select holes in the course offer patrons daily essentials like headwear, chairs, sunscreen, etc.
To start your shopping, one puzzling purchase you can make is a gnome. Augusta National started selling a gnome in 2016, and they been an enormous success. They are so popular that one gnome is sold per customer, with only a limited number sold every day. The cost of buying the gnome is around $49.
The shop also has a variety of rope hats listed for $35. The hats have different phrases, such as Azalea, Amen Corner, Magnolia, Crow's Nest, etc. Interestingly, there's one unique hat that has badges from past tournaments.
The food at Augusta National is rooted in tradition and is well-known in the entire golfing community. This year, along with Masters, and Augusta National T-shirts, the patrons can buy food merchandise and ball markers with classic food items printed on them. The t-shirts have prints of classic food items like egg salad sandwiches and the peach ice cream sandwich.
There are golf towels at the merchandise tent with the Masters' imprint on them available for $19. They can be used as souvenirs or might be helpful to flaunt during your next golf trip or in front of your friends.
Finally, there's a ton of fancy glassware priced at $18 for a set of two commemorative glasses with each year's winners on them.
Masters 2025 odds
Here are the odds and the favorite golfers to win the Masters 2025 (According to Sportsline)
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Ludvig Åberg +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Jason Day +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Sergio Garcia +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Tom Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Adam Scott +12000
- Sam Burns +12000
- Davis Thompson +12000
- Phil Mickelson +12000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Aaron Rai +15000
- Byeong Hun An +15000
- J. J. Spaun +15000
- Maverick McNealy +15000
- Lucas Glover +17000
- Thomas Detry +17000
- Michael Kim +17000
- Cameron Young +17000
- Nicolai Højgaard +20000
- Denny McCarthy +20000
- Rasmus Højgaard +20000
- Laurie Canter +22000
- Max Homa +25000
- Harris English +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +27000
- Nick Taylor +27000
- Nicolas Echavarria +30000
- J.T. Poston +30000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000
- Joe Highsmith +30000
- Cameron Davis +30000
- Max Greyserman +30000