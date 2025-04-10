Masters 2025 Round two tee times and pairings explored

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Apr 10, 2025 17:16 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Masters 2025 Round Two tee time and pairings - Source: Imagn

The Masters 2025 is off to a great start, with golfers currently competing in the first round of the first Major championship of the year. This is the 89th edition of the event, with Scottie Scheffler coming into this event as the defending champion.

The pairings for the second round remain similar to the first round, but the tee times will vary as the golfers teeing off in the morning session on day one will tee off a bit late, while the afternoon session golfers will play a bit earlier.

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the second round of the 2025 Masters (all times In EDT):

  • 7:40 AM - Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
  • 7:51 AM - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
  • 8:02 AM - José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
  • 8:13 AM - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)
  • 8:24 AM - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 8:35 AM - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)
  • 8:52 AM - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
  • 9:03 AM - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)
  • 9:14 AM - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
  • 9:25 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9:36 AM - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
  • 9:47 AM - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:58 AM - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:15 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
  • 10:26 AM - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:37 AM - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
  • 10:48 AM - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
  • 10:59 AM - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 11:10 AM - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
  • 11:21 AM - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
  • 11:38 AM - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
  • 11:49 AM - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)
  • 12:00 PM - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
  • 12:11 PM - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:22 PM - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:33 PM - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
  • 12:50 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
  • 1:01 PM - Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
  • 1:12 PM - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
  • 1:23 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)
  • 1:34 PM - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:45 PM - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas at the Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Here's the early leaderboard of the 2025 Masters, with round one still in progress. As of now, the German golfer Stephan Jaeger is leading the event with a score of -4, while the defending champion of the Masters, Scottie Scheffler, is just a stroke behind at -3.

Here's the current leaderboard of the top-10 golfers at the Masters 2025:

  • 1 - Stephan Jaeger -4
  • 2 - Scottie Scheffler -3
  • T3 - Aaron Rai -2
  • T3 - Joaquin Niemann -2
  • T3 - Tyrrell Hatton -2
  • T3 - Laurie Canter -2
  • T3 - Matt McCarty -2
  • T3 - Justin Rose -2
  • T9 - Michael Kim -1
  • T9 - Davis Thompson -1
  • T9 - Harris English -1
  • T9 - Corey Conners -1
  • T9 - Brian Harman -1
  • T9 - Max Greyserman -1
  • T9 - Collin Morikawa -1
  • T9 - Min Woo Lee -1
  • T9 - Jordan Spieth -1
  • T9 - Cameron Davis -1
  • T9 - Brian Campbell -1
  • T9 - Bubba Watson -1
  • T9 - Tom Hoge -1
  • T9 - Denny McCarthy -1
  • T9 - Max Homa -1
  • T9 - Sergio Garcia -1
