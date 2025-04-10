Masters 2025 Round two tee times and pairings explored

The Masters 2025 is off to a great start, with golfers currently competing in the first round of the first Major championship of the year. This is the 89th edition of the event, with Scottie Scheffler coming into this event as the defending champion.

Ad

The pairings for the second round remain similar to the first round, but the tee times will vary as the golfers teeing off in the morning session on day one will tee off a bit late, while the afternoon session golfers will play a bit earlier.

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the second round of the 2025 Masters (all times In EDT):

7:40 AM - Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 AM - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 AM - José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 AM - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

8:24 AM - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 AM - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

8:52 AM - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 AM - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

9:14 AM - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 AM - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 AM - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 AM - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 AM - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 AM - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 AM - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 AM - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 AM - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 AM - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 AM - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 AM - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

12:00 PM - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 PM - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 PM - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 PM - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 PM - Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 PM - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

1:34 PM - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 PM - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

Ad

Trending

Masters 2025 round one early leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas at the Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Here's the early leaderboard of the 2025 Masters, with round one still in progress. As of now, the German golfer Stephan Jaeger is leading the event with a score of -4, while the defending champion of the Masters, Scottie Scheffler, is just a stroke behind at -3.

Ad

Here's the current leaderboard of the top-10 golfers at the Masters 2025:

1 - Stephan Jaeger -4

2 - Scottie Scheffler -3

T3 - Aaron Rai -2

T3 - Joaquin Niemann -2

T3 - Tyrrell Hatton -2

T3 - Laurie Canter -2

T3 - Matt McCarty -2

T3 - Justin Rose -2

T9 - Michael Kim -1

T9 - Davis Thompson -1

T9 - Harris English -1

T9 - Corey Conners -1

T9 - Brian Harman -1

T9 - Max Greyserman -1

T9 - Collin Morikawa -1

T9 - Min Woo Lee -1

T9 - Jordan Spieth -1

T9 - Cameron Davis -1

T9 - Brian Campbell -1

T9 - Bubba Watson -1

T9 - Tom Hoge -1

T9 - Denny McCarthy -1

T9 - Max Homa -1

T9 - Sergio Garcia -1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More