Masters 2025 viewership skyrockets to 12.7M for Rory McIlroy's win at Augusta in round 4

The 2025 Masters Tournament was a highly successful event featuring the world's best golfers. Sports Business Journal (SBJ)'s Josh Carpenter recently shared CBS's report on the viewership.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Carpenter stated that Rory McIlroy's victory drew in a whopping 12.7 million viewers. This year's edition of the Masters Tournament marked a 33 percent increase since 2018, when Patrick Reed emerged victorious.
According to CBS Sports, the viewership peaked from 7:00 to 7:15 PM ET with a whopping 19.543 million viewers. It was around this time that Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose to win the first major of the season. The report also stated that the prestigious event's final round was the most watched golf telecast on any broadcasting network in seven years.
Here's a look at Josh Carpenter's report of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via X @JoshACarpenter):
"CBS says final round of @TheMasters drew 12.7M viewers, up 33% from 2024 and the most-watched since 2018 (Reed). The number peaked at an insane 19.5M between 7-7:15. If you go back 25 years, this would rank 14th overall, but among the strongest without Tiger."
As per the report, Paramount+ reported the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament as its largest non-NFL sports day ever. It was also the most-streamed golf event for the media giant.
2025 Masters Final Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Rory McIlroy (-11)
- 2 - Justin Rose (-11)
- 3 - Patrick Reed (-9)
- 4 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- T5 - Sungjae Im (-7)
- T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-7)
- 7 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)
- T8 - Xander Schauffele (-5)
- T8 - Zach Johnson (-5)
- T8 - Jason Day (-5)
- T8 - Corey Conners (-5)
- T12 - Harris English (-4)
- T12 - Max Homa (-4)
- T14 - Bubba Watson (-3)
- T14 - Jon Rahm (-3)
- T14 - Jordan Spieth (-3)
- T14 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
- T14 - Matt McCarty (-3)
- T14 - Tom Hoge (-3)
- T14 - Collin Morikawa (-3)
- T21 - Hideki Matsuyama (-2)
- T21 - Davis Riley (-2)
- T21 - Tommy Fleetwood (-2)
- T21 - Daniel Berger (-2)
- T21 - Byeong Hun An (-2)
- T21 - Viktor Hovland (-2)
- T27 - Aaron Rai (-1)
- T27 - Michael Kim (-1)
- T29 - Sahith Theegala (E)
- T29 - Denny McCarthy (E)
- T29 - Joaquin Niemann (E)
- T32 - Brian Campbell (+1)
- T32 - Maverick McNealy (+1)
- T32 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+1)
- T32 - Max Greyserman (+1)
- T36 - Justin Thomas (+2)
- T36 - Brian Harman (+2)
- T36 - Patrick Cantlay (+2)
- T36 - Charl Schwartzel (+2)
- T40 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+3)
- T40 - Nick Taylor (+3)
- T42 - Akshay Bhatia (+3)
- T42 - Danny WIllett (+4)
- T42 - J. T. Poston (+4)
- T42 - Shane Lowry (+4)