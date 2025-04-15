Masters 2025 viewership skyrockets to 12.7M for Rory McIlroy's win at Augusta in round 4

The 2025 Masters Tournament was a highly successful event featuring the world's best golfers. Sports Business Journal (SBJ)'s Josh Carpenter recently shared CBS's report on the viewership.

Ad

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Carpenter stated that Rory McIlroy's victory drew in a whopping 12.7 million viewers. This year's edition of the Masters Tournament marked a 33 percent increase since 2018, when Patrick Reed emerged victorious.

According to CBS Sports, the viewership peaked from 7:00 to 7:15 PM ET with a whopping 19.543 million viewers. It was around this time that Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose to win the first major of the season. The report also stated that the prestigious event's final round was the most watched golf telecast on any broadcasting network in seven years.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Josh Carpenter's report of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via X @JoshACarpenter):

"CBS says final round of @TheMasters drew 12.7M viewers, up 33% from 2024 and the most-watched since 2018 (Reed). The number peaked at an insane 19.5M between 7-7:15. If you go back 25 years, this would rank 14th overall, but among the strongest without Tiger."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the report, Paramount+ reported the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament as its largest non-NFL sports day ever. It was also the most-streamed golf event for the media giant.

2025 Masters Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Rory McIlroy (-11)

2 - Justin Rose (-11)

3 - Patrick Reed (-9)

4 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)

T5 - Sungjae Im (-7)

T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

7 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)

T8 - Xander Schauffele (-5)

T8 - Zach Johnson (-5)

T8 - Jason Day (-5)

T8 - Corey Conners (-5)

T12 - Harris English (-4)

T12 - Max Homa (-4)

T14 - Bubba Watson (-3)

T14 - Jon Rahm (-3)

T14 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T14 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T14 - Matt McCarty (-3)

T14 - Tom Hoge (-3)

T14 - Collin Morikawa (-3)

T21 - Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T21 - Davis Riley (-2)

T21 - Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

T21 - Daniel Berger (-2)

T21 - Byeong Hun An (-2)

T21 - Viktor Hovland (-2)

T27 - Aaron Rai (-1)

T27 - Michael Kim (-1)

T29 - Sahith Theegala (E)

T29 - Denny McCarthy (E)

T29 - Joaquin Niemann (E)

T32 - Brian Campbell (+1)

T32 - Maverick McNealy (+1)

T32 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+1)

T32 - Max Greyserman (+1)

T36 - Justin Thomas (+2)

T36 - Brian Harman (+2)

T36 - Patrick Cantlay (+2)

T36 - Charl Schwartzel (+2)

T40 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+3)

T40 - Nick Taylor (+3)

T42 - Akshay Bhatia (+3)

T42 - Danny WIllett (+4)

T42 - J. T. Poston (+4)

T42 - Shane Lowry (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More