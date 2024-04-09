Masters Golf past winners: List of winners for last 10 years at Augusta National

The Masters 2024 is quickly approaching and will commence on Thursday, April 11. This prestigious tournament, inaugurated in 1934, has seen numerous golfers etch their names in history and claim the coveted green jacket.
Horton Smith clinched the event's inaugural edition with a two-stroke victory over Craig Wood, while Jon Rahm is the defending champion of the tournament. Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most Masters wins in his career, closely followed by Tiger Woods.
The 2024 Masters will kick off with the opening round on Thursday and conclude on Sunday, April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.
Prior to the start of the event, let's have a quick recap of the winners of the Masters over the past ten years:
Masters Golf past winners
2023: Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm claimed victory at the 2024 Masters, securing an impressive four-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.
Rahm finished with a remarkable score of under 12, solidifying his win with an outstanding performance. The triumph earned the Spanish golfer a prize money of $3,240,000.
2022: Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler donned the prestigious green jacket in 2022 after defeating Rory McIlroy by three strokes. He earned $2,700,000 in prize money.
2021: Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama emerged as the winner of the 2021 Masters, becoming the first-ever Japanese player to win a major tournament in professional men's golf. He finished with a score of under 10, securing a one-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris.
2020: Dustin Johnson
In 2020, American golfer Dustin Johnson clinched the Masters with a commanding five-stroke lead over Im Sung-Jae and Cameron Smith. He earned $2,070,000 in prize money.
2019: Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods secured his fifth Augusta victory in 2019, finishing with a score of under 13. He triumphed by one stroke over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele.
2018: Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed defeated Rickie Fowler in 2018 to claim the Masters title with a score of under 15. He secured a one-stroke victory in the tournament and earned $1,980,000 in prize money.
2017: Sergio García
Veteran Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters, finishing with a score of under 9 after four rounds, tying with Justin Rose. They competed in a playoff, where Garcia emerged victorious. The victory earned him $1,980,000 in prize money.
2016: Danny Willett
English golfer Danny Willett emerged victorious at the 2016 Masters. He registered a three-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth and Lee Westwood to win $1,800,000 in prize money.
2015: Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth won the Masters in 2015, marking his first Major title success. He defeated Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose by four strokes.
2014: Bubba Watson
Bubba Watson secured his second Masters win in 2014. He finished with a score of under 8 at the conclusion of four rounds, three strokes ahead of Jonas Blixt and Jordan Spieth. It was his second Masters title, with the first coming in 2012 when he defeated Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff.