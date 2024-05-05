Matt Wallace WITB: What’s in the English golfer’s bag?

English golfer Matt Wallace was recently in the top 10 and leading since round one of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Wallace's spectacular performance has brought him back into the spotlight. He was in third place with a tie on Saturday, May 4. He is in T7 at the time of writing, with Round 4 in progress.

Matt Wallace has achieved victory in six tournaments of the Alps Tour in 2016. He gained his first major title on March 26, 2023, at the Corales Puntacana Championship defeating Nicolai Hojgaard. He won the European tour four times, thrice in the year 2018 and once in 2017.

Matt Wallace utilized Ping golf clubs before signing with Callaway in 2020, including a bag full of clubs from the brand. This was the changing moment. While some of his tools are still Callaway, others have been replaced by Titleist.

Changes in Matt Wallace's bag

Let's have a look at the bag of the English golfer as he has brought some changes in his bag. The equipment has been listed below:

Club Brand Model Loft/No. Shaft Driver Titleist TSR3 9 degrees Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX 3-wood TaylorMade Stealth 2 13 degrees Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Utility Titleist T200(2i) - Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 Irons Callaway Apex X Forged CB - - Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X Wedges Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Wedge Works Proto (50-08F, 54-10S), (60 -A) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X Putter Odyssey Versa Jailbird - - - Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x - - Grips Golf Pride MCC Black/Black - -

Wallace's go-to driver is the Titleist TSR3 9 degree, featuring the Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX shaft. When the Titleist TSR 9 degree and Aldila Rogue are paired together, they provide the accuracy and range needed to take on even the most difficult courses.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Sliding through the bag, we come across Wallace's 3-wood, a TaylorMade Stealth 2 15 degree with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft. He can depend on his 3-wood to maintain consistency when it counts the most.

In the utility club, we have Titleist T200(2i) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 shaft which serves as a strong link between iron and wood that handles a wide range of distances smoothly. It is an obvious choice for a difficult approach or when accuracy is essential.

Matt Wallace uses Callaway Apex X Forged CB irons with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts. These irons provide the ideal balance of speed and management. He chooses a set of Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto wedges, both with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X shafts.

Finally, we get to Odyssey Versa Jailbird, Wallace's putter with a 2 thumb Snug Tour 27 grip. The putter is the last part, delivering a level of consistency and control required to nail important putts in difficult conditions.

Matt Wallace adds the Titleist Pro V1x ball which is known for its remarkable efficiency and precision in any conditions. His bag also includes Golf Pride MCC grips which together provide the ideal blend of resistance and feel.