Max Homa changed his Twitter bio in an attempt to troll LIV Golf defection rumors 

It is not unknown that Max Homa is one of the funniest golfers on social media. He was at it again when he tried to troll "Golf Twitter" earlier this year.

Max is in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. On being asked about not being rumored to be associated with LIV Golf, he said he was fortunate to not get caught in a rumor grind. Unlike others, the golfer didn't need to tackle the question of being the next player to join LIV Golf.

"Kind of feels like two jobs, is tricky. Mine was just the fun end of it. Hear a rumor, joke about the rumor, forget about the rumor and move along, so it wasn’t so bad for me,” stated Homa.

Max said he did try to enter the conversation just for the fun of it, but his efforts went unnoticed. He jokingly stated that it was a “huge insult.”

“Yeah, yeah, huge insult ... No, I guess it would have been cool to be a part of that so I could live the life of, you know, it felt like a reality TV series for a bit,” Homa said.

“Brooks changed his bio and everyone figured out he was going to LIV, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to get in on this and see if people catch on,’ but didn’t realize that my Twitter bio doesn’t get a ton of traction, so that was news to me."

He added:

"I would have liked to be caught in the rumor mill so I could have run with it for a little while, it would have been good for that [PGA Tour Player Impact Program] thing, but was not lucky enough to be caught up."

Max added $3 million to his bank as he finished 14th in the PIP standings. However, he wasn't happy finishing one spot down from his QBE Shootout partner, Kevin Kisner.

He said:

"I’m not quite sure how that happened. Played better than him, carried him at the QBE last year, so not sure how I lost to him, so that was disappointing."

It's been a decent season for Max Homa

Max Homa had quite a successful year and he became a father for the first time (Image via Getty)

On the professional front, Max had a decent season with two title victories at the Fortinet Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship. The 32-year-old also finished in a tie for No. 5 in the FedExCup standings, which earned him a bonus of $2.75 million.

This was Max's first multiple-victory season on the PGA Tour, reaching the Tour Championship for the first time. He made top-10 finishes. It was also his sixth consecutive season where he qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The golfer was also one of the six captain picks in the President's Cup and won all four matches he played.

The year was memorable for the American as he became a father last month.

What's next for Homa?

Homa will be seen teaming up with Kevin Kisner in the upcoming QBE Shootout (Image via QBE Shootout)

Max is in Nassau, Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. 15 of the top 20 players are competing in the event at the Albany Golf Course. Apart from Homa, the likes of Kevin Kisner, Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, and Matthew Fitzpatrick will also be featured in the tournament.

He will also compete in the QBE Shootout where he will team up with fellow American, Kevin Kisner.

