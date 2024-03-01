Meet Anthony Kim’s wife Emily Kim and all we know about her

Anthony Kim returned to professional golf this Friday (March 2), at LIV Golf Jeddah. He played his first round for a score of 6 over, but his presence on the course has much more relevance to his fans than is reflected in the score. A central figure in his comeback accompanies him in Jeddah, his wife.

Anthony Kim's wife's name is Emily. The couple have a daughter named Bella and maintain strict privacy in their family life. In fact, there are very few images available showing the faces of Emily and Bella.

However, it has been revealed that Emily played an essential role in Anthony Kim's revival of his love for golf, and also in his return to professional sport. LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman himself recounted some of these details while participating in the LIV Golf Jeddah television broadcasts.

This was part of what Greg Norman said about Anthony Kim's wife (via Golf Monthly):

"He [Anthony Kim] has been reinvigorated in life through his wife Emily, through his daughter Bella... I was walking with Emily down the 1st hole and I said 'What was it that really got him back?' And she said it’s the game of golf... that is the happiness that he hasn’t been in for the last 12 years until he met Emily."

"His interest back in the game of golf was created because Emily his wife wanted to learn how to play the game of golf. So the two of them went out on the golf course, Emily said he’s a very, very good teacher and she’s fallen in love with the game so they started playing golf 2, 3, 4 times a week together."

How was Anthony Kim's debut round at LIV Golf?

Kim played his first round at LIV Golf for a score of 6-over 70. His performance included one birdie and eight bogeys. Kim will start the second round ranked last on the leaderboard.

Kim is playing at LIV Golf Jeddah thanks to a wild card he was awarded for the remainder of the tour season. He will participate in the individual events only and his results will not contribute to any of the 13 teams.

The 38-year-old made his professional debut in 2006 and played on the PGA Tour between 2007 and 2012. He had to retire early due to injury, after winning three tournaments at the highest level.