Meijer LPGA Classic payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic is being played from Thursday, June 13, at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. The event brought together many of the best players in the world, including top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda.
The purse for the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic is $3 million, an increase of $500,000 over 2023. The winner's share is $450,000, $75,000 more than Leona Maguire received when she won a year ago.
Here's what each player will receive for her performance at the 2024 LPGA Meijer Classic (amounts may change depending on ties):
- 1 $450,000
- 2 $277,738
- 3 $201,480
- 4 $155,859
- 5 $125,450
- 6 $102,641
- 7 $85,915
- 8 $75,271
- 9 $67,668
- 10 $61,584
- 11 $57,021
- 12 $53,220
- 13 $49,874
- 14 $46,834
- 15 $44,097
- 16 $41,664
- 17 $39,537
- 18 $37,711
- 19 $36,190
- 20 $34,973
- 21 $33,758
- 22 $32,541
- 23 $31,325
- 24 $30,108
- 25 $29,043
- 26 $27,981
- 27 $26,914
- 28 $25,850
- 29 $24,787
- 30 $23,873
- 31 $22,961
- 32 $22,047
- 33 $21,135
- 34 $20,223
- 35 $19,464
- 36 $18,703
- 37 $17,945
- 38 $17,182
- 39 $16,421
- 40 $15,814
- 41 $15,206
- 42 $14,599
- 43 $13,989
- 44 $13,382
- 45 $12,926
- 46 $12,468
- 47 $12,012
- 48 $11,556
- 49 $11,100
- 50 $10,644
- 51 $10,341
- 52 $10,035
- 53 $9,730
- 54 $9,429
- 55 $9,123
- 56 $8,818
- 57 $8,517
- 58 $8,211
- 59 $7,908
- 60 $7,603
- 61 $7,452
- 62 $7,298
- 63 $7,147
- 64 $6,996
- 65 $6,842
- 66 $6,691
- 67 $6,540
- 68 $6,386
- 69 $6,235
- 70 $6,084
- 71 $6,007
- 72 $5,930
Meijer LPGA Classic: Venue, history and more
The Meijer LPGA Classic has been played since 2014, always at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. The course was founded in 1928 under the design of William Langford and Theodore J. Moreau.
For the LPGA Tour event, the course has 6,859 yards and is par 72. Its course rating is 73.4 and its slope rating is 133. Before hosting the Meijer LPGA Classic, this venue hosted the Western Open in 1961.
The event record for a round was set by Ariya Jutanugarn when she scored 62 in the fourth round of the 2018 edition. It was then matched by Lexi Thompson in the third round of the 2019 edition, and by Nelly Korda during the third round of the 2021 edition, when she won the title.
Nelly Korda also set the record for 72 holes in 2021, when she scored 25 under 263. The largest margin of victory has been two strokes, achieved by four players (Brooke Henderson in 2017, Ryu So-yeon in 2018, Korda in 2021, and Leona Maguire in 2023).
Brooke Henderson is the only multi-winner in the young history of the event, having lifted the trophy twice (2017, 2019). The list of winners is completed by Thompson, Korda, Ryu, Maguire, Mirim Lee, Sei-young Kim, and Jennifer Kupcho.
Bryson DeChambeau lost crucial book at US Open! Was it superstition? Read here.