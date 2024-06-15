Meijer LPGA Classic payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic is being played from Thursday, June 13, at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. The event brought together many of the best players in the world, including top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda.

The purse for the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic is $3 million, an increase of $500,000 over 2023. The winner's share is $450,000, $75,000 more than Leona Maguire received when she won a year ago.

Here's what each player will receive for her performance at the 2024 LPGA Meijer Classic (amounts may change depending on ties):

1 $450,000

2 $277,738

3 $201,480

4 $155,859

5 $125,450

6 $102,641

7 $85,915

8 $75,271

9 $67,668

10 $61,584

11 $57,021

12 $53,220

13 $49,874

14 $46,834

15 $44,097

16 $41,664

17 $39,537

18 $37,711

19 $36,190

20 $34,973

21 $33,758

22 $32,541

23 $31,325

24 $30,108

25 $29,043

26 $27,981

27 $26,914

28 $25,850

29 $24,787

30 $23,873

31 $22,961

32 $22,047

33 $21,135

34 $20,223

35 $19,464

36 $18,703

37 $17,945

38 $17,182

39 $16,421

40 $15,814

41 $15,206

42 $14,599

43 $13,989

44 $13,382

45 $12,926

46 $12,468

47 $12,012

48 $11,556

49 $11,100

50 $10,644

51 $10,341

52 $10,035

53 $9,730

54 $9,429

55 $9,123

56 $8,818

57 $8,517

58 $8,211

59 $7,908

60 $7,603

61 $7,452

62 $7,298

63 $7,147

64 $6,996

65 $6,842

66 $6,691

67 $6,540

68 $6,386

69 $6,235

70 $6,084

71 $6,007

72 $5,930

Meijer LPGA Classic: Venue, history and more

The Meijer LPGA Classic has been played since 2014, always at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. The course was founded in 1928 under the design of William Langford and Theodore J. Moreau.

For the LPGA Tour event, the course has 6,859 yards and is par 72. Its course rating is 73.4 and its slope rating is 133. Before hosting the Meijer LPGA Classic, this venue hosted the Western Open in 1961.

The event record for a round was set by Ariya Jutanugarn when she scored 62 in the fourth round of the 2018 edition. It was then matched by Lexi Thompson in the third round of the 2019 edition, and by Nelly Korda during the third round of the 2021 edition, when she won the title.

Nelly Korda also set the record for 72 holes in 2021, when she scored 25 under 263. The largest margin of victory has been two strokes, achieved by four players (Brooke Henderson in 2017, Ryu So-yeon in 2018, Korda in 2021, and Leona Maguire in 2023).

Brooke Henderson is the only multi-winner in the young history of the event, having lifted the trophy twice (2017, 2019). The list of winners is completed by Thompson, Korda, Ryu, Maguire, Mirim Lee, Sei-young Kim, and Jennifer Kupcho.

