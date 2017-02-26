Mercedes Trophy 2017: Tejinder Singh Sodhi qualifies for National Finals from Jaipur

Tejinder ended the day at a net score of 70.8.

by Press Release News 26 Feb 2017, 16:44 IST

Jaipur Leg ended with Tejinder Singh Sodhi qualifying for the National Finals of the MercedesTrophy 2017. Tejinder ended the day at a net score of 70.8. He will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in the Pune Oxford Golf Resort, to be held in Pune from March 15 - 17, 2017.

The best gross winner for the day was Siddharth Sharma with a gross score of 74. There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day. Prominent winners included Sahil Sharma who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the ninth hole with a mammoth drive of 290 yards.

Devendra Rajawat won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 5 ft. 5 inches from the pin on hole 16. In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole three, Raghvendra Garg was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Arjun Kuchhal on hole 3.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

The Jaipur leg is the eleventh leg of the 12-city tournament which kick-started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop will be at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida from 1st – 3rd March.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.